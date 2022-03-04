NOC Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the proactive and reactive monitoring and supporting customer environments of a dynamic and successful Managed Service and Cloud Solutions provider in Cape Town seeking a highly technical and customer-centric NOC Engineer to join its team. Your role will focus on monitoring performance/availability and responding to failures, events and alerts for client and the company’s internal cloud platform, resolving incidents, work requests and requests for change (RFC’s) within agreed SLA’s. You will also be involved, subject to expertise and experience, continual improvement initiatives and customer project work.

DUTIES:

Service Operation –

Monitor the performance and respond to alerts on customer servers and the internal cloud platform, using but not limited to the following tools and event sources: PRTG, Azure Monitor, Azure Sentinel, Azure DevOps, Application Insights, Backup Radar, Grafana.

Appropriately categorise, prioritise and monitor tickets and service requests, escalating those to the appropriate internal team(s), customers or external vendors, as required.

Correlate incidents with existing problems and participate in identification of new problems.

Undertake administration, configuration and tuning of monitoring tools, probes, agents and alerts.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues using available company and vendor tools and portals including remote diagnostic tools while meeting SLA targets.

Highlight security risks and issue trends with Team Leader.

Provide clear handover commentary and case notes for escalating cases to other teams or between shifts.

Effectively manage and document work requests and requests for change (RFC’s).

Carry out planned maintenance and server/application management task as required and scheduled.

Follow ITIL and ISO agreed practices and processes.

Execution of routine procedures including installation and configuration of infrastructure and platforms (on-premise or cloud-hosted), back up and restoration of systems, executing scripts & monitoring output.

Undertake specific project work as required.

Produce accurate and details technical documentation.

Document solutions and workarounds to problems and communicate to colleagues.

Customer Excellence –

Demonstrate excellent customer handling skills, negotiating assertively and openly, setting clear expectations and always delivering on what you promise.

Provide high quality case notes and communication records with customers throughout the life of the case, so no customer is left questioning what is happing with their issue.

Be personally responsible for driving customer satisfaction by always trying to think as the customer and promoting customer feedback via the Net Promoter Scheme (NPS) or SAT-T Surveys.

Understand customer issues and needs to help identify additional business opportunities.

Teamwork –

Work closely with all areas of the business on customer handovers in order to ensure a smooth experience for new and existing customers.

Work closely with all departments to ensure customer issues are resolved in a timely manner and a positive customer experience is maintained.

Be proactive in reporting and or suggesting service improvements via the appropriate channels.

Personal Performance & Development –

Monitor and understand own performance against KPI’s and vision summary.

Prioritise case workload and manage working time effectively.

Take ownership for and progress personal development plan.

Use mentor and coaching times effectively in regular 1:1 meetings and Q&A sessions by ensuring you agree clear objectives and completed actions.

Complete professional certification in line with your agreed personal development plan.

