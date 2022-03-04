Nokia debuts SaaS services in analytics, security, monetisation

At Mobile World Congress 2022, Nokia announced two new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) services in the areas of security and analytics, as part of its strategy to give communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises a more flexible and cost effective way for servicing their customers, and operating and monetizing their networks, as advanced 5G services are rolled out.

The new services follow Nokia’s recent launch into SaaS to help CSPs and enterprises accelerate the time to value they realize from their services offering by shifting to an agile model based on software consumed purely on demand through a subscription, and away from customised software run on costly, complex, on-premise infrastructure.

As opposed to classic SIMs, embedded SIM (eSIM) and integrated SIM (iSIM) technologies can store and manage multiple subscription profiles remotely for authenticating users and devices on mobile networks. iSIM Secure Connect gives control to automate the entire eSIM/iSIM management process and will open opportunities to monetize services linked to trusted digital identities.

Nokia’s iSIM Secure Connect, through a SaaS delivery model, enables CSPs and enterprises to securely manage machine-to-machine and consumer device subscriptions for eSIM- and iSIM-enabled devices.

As 5G network complexity has increased the need for advanced analytics, Nokia is strengthening its AVA offering with new SaaS capabilities based on NWDAF (Network Data Analytics Function), part of 5G Standalone architecture.

Nokia AVA NWDAF enhances network operations with AI/ML driven closed-loop automation, improves customer experience, and drives new sources of revenue.

With its distributed architecture and open APIs, AVA NWDAF helps CSPs provide analytics at the network edge; implement analytics services defined by 3GPP; and create partnerships with software developers.

AVA NWDAF will be commercially available in a SaaS delivery model later this quarter. Nokia’s iSIM Secure Connect is currently expected to be available as SaaS later this year, and will still be offered to customers in other deployment models. Nokia’s SaaS-based NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome and Nokia Anomaly Detection, both announced in November 2021, will be available later this quarter.

NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome enables CSPs to assure 5G networks and monetise security tied with services like 5G slicing; while Nokia Anomaly Detection is a machine learning service aimed at finding and remediating network anomalies before they affect customers.

Nokia plans to introduce other new SaaS services in the areas of core, digital operations, monetisation, and private wireless later this year and into 2023.

As its SaaS product roadmap evolves, Nokia expects to deliver essential capabilities through open-source application programming interfaces (APIs) that are operable across many hyperscale platforms. This will create a multi-vendor SaaS delivery framework that makes the most of Nokia’s partnerships with leading cloud providers and its ongoing investments in cloud-native software and other technologies.

Karl Whitelock, research vice-president: communications service provider operations and monetization at IDC, says: “To fully tap the wealth of opportunities that advanced 5G services offer, communication service providers and enterprises need new deployment models that enable faster service delivery to customers in a smarter, more cost-effective manner.

“Solution suppliers such as Nokia with its new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security and analytics services, are turning to SaaS as a means for helping the telecom space modernize and monetise investments faster.”

Raghav Sahgal, president of cloud and network services at Nokia, comments: “Adopting Nokia AVA NWDAF and iSIM Secure Connect through the SaaS model will greatly improve the time-to-value that CSPs and enterprises can realize by having on-demand access to services. These latest Nokia SaaS services strengthen our leadership position in helping our customers change the very foundation of how our industry does business.”