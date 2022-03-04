Project Co-ordinator
Port Elizabeth
Our client seeking a Project Co-ordinator based in Port Elizabeth, to provide support to the Project Manager in the planning and delivery of core projects as well as managing smaller projects across various departments.
Responsibilities:
- Assist the PM with the rollout of major projects withing the organization.
- Assisting PM in creating and updating organization charts, developing work plans, adding data and extracting data.
- Responsible for supporting the Project Manager in monitoring costs by providing & processing any inputs required.
- Preparation of the project status progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, presentations, and risk assessments.
- Coordinate project team activities, resources, tools, and information.
- Work with cross-functional teams to support and contribute to activities associated with project planning and delivery including project charters, creating project plans andother project tools.
- When requested, setting up and running small projects.
- Escalate risks and issues to the PM and/or to the business unit involved.
- Manage in-field product application services within a designated territory.
Education & Training
- Valid Drivers Licence
- Computer Literacy and well versed in Microsoft office
- MS Project, Advanced MS Excel, will be advantageous
- Degree / Diploma in Project Management or similar
Remuneration for position will be discussed with candidates who are invited for an interview.
Interested parties should submit their resume to [Email Address Removed]
Closing date: 10 March 2022.
Desired Skills:
- monitoring costs
- rollout of projects
- Oversight of projects
- problem solvers
- progress reports
- Project plan
- Project budget
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma