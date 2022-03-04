Project Manager

Project Co-ordinator

Port Elizabeth

Our client seeking a Project Co-ordinator based in Port Elizabeth, to provide support to the Project Manager in the planning and delivery of core projects as well as managing smaller projects across various departments.

Responsibilities:

Assist the PM with the rollout of major projects withing the organization.

Assisting PM in creating and updating organization charts, developing work plans, adding data and extracting data.

Responsible for supporting the Project Manager in monitoring costs by providing & processing any inputs required.

Preparation of the project status progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, presentations, and risk assessments.

Coordinate project team activities, resources, tools, and information.

Work with cross-functional teams to support and contribute to activities associated with project planning and delivery including project charters, creating project plans andother project tools.

When requested, setting up and running small projects.

Escalate risks and issues to the PM and/or to the business unit involved.

Manage in-field product application services within a designated territory.

Education & Training

Valid Drivers Licence

Computer Literacy and well versed in Microsoft office

MS Project, Advanced MS Excel, will be advantageous

Degree / Diploma in Project Management or similar

Remuneration for position will be discussed with candidates who are invited for an interview.

Interested parties should submit their resume to [Email Address Removed]

Closing date: 10 March 2022.

Desired Skills:

monitoring costs

rollout of projects

Oversight of projects

problem solvers

progress reports

Project plan

Project budget

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position