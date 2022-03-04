Project Manager

Project Co-ordinator
Port Elizabeth
Our client seeking a Project Co-ordinator based in Port Elizabeth, to provide support to the Project Manager in the planning and delivery of core projects as well as managing smaller projects across various departments.
Responsibilities:

  • Assist the PM with the rollout of major projects withing the organization.
  • Assisting PM in creating and updating organization charts, developing work plans, adding data and extracting data.
  • Responsible for supporting the Project Manager in monitoring costs by providing & processing any inputs required.
  • Preparation of the project status progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, presentations, and risk assessments.
  • Coordinate project team activities, resources, tools, and information.
  • Work with cross-functional teams to support and contribute to activities associated with project planning and delivery including project charters, creating project plans andother project tools.
  • When requested, setting up and running small projects.
  • Escalate risks and issues to the PM and/or to the business unit involved.
  • Manage in-field product application services within a designated territory.

Education & Training

  • Valid Drivers Licence
  • Computer Literacy and well versed in Microsoft office
  • MS Project, Advanced MS Excel, will be advantageous
  • Degree / Diploma in Project Management or similar

Remuneration for position will be discussed with candidates who are invited for an interview.
Interested parties should submit their resume to [Email Address Removed]
Closing date: 10 March 2022.

Desired Skills:

  • monitoring costs
  • rollout of projects
  • Oversight of projects
  • problem solvers
  • progress reports
  • Project plan
  • Project budget

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

