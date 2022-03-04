Project Manager

Mar 4, 2022

This is a one-year FTC for a role that will have minimal supervision and will operate at a supervisor job level.

This is an exciting role, building on a recently established creative enterprise hub, that will focus on:

  • Managing, overseeing, and directing all aspects of the Hub’s operation including letting, memberships, finance, sales, marketing, and events.
  • Building and growing a solid membership for the Hub.
  • Maintaining stakeholder relationships to further develop opportunities for creative spaces and small business enterprise in Hub.
  • Marketing and telling the story of the Hub, and the successful creatives and start-up enterprises working in the Hub
  • Creating a collaborative environment amongst our members through events and personal introductions in line with our objectives.
  • Establishing the Hub as both an arts/enterprise industry landmark and an active component of the creative community in Gauteng.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Programme Design and Implementation
  • Community Building
  • Partnerships & Stakeholder Engagement
  • Marketing and Outreach
  • Research And Strategy
  • Administration and Financial Management

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • At least 5 years experience in a similar or relevant environment

Ideal requirements:

  • Postgraduate degree in Creative Arts; MBA an advantage
  • 5+ years of experience creating and implementing successful creative public programming for a variety of audiences.

Experience:

  • Knowledge of the creative industries sector and/or business start-ups
  • Experience in developing and maintaining key stakeholder relations
  • Customer service and/or sales experience required
  • Operations experience required
  • Knowledge of building management, property maintenance, letting, and/or membership agreements issues is an advantage.
  • Experience in events management
  • Experience in processing invoices, maintaining accurate financial records, and chasing aged debtors
  • Experience in monitoring and reporting
  • Experience in marketing and communications, including social media
  • Experience in managing staff or volunteers

Skills:

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – friendly, diplomatic, and assertive when required
  • Exceptional organisational and multi-tasking skills
  • Pro-active in problem-solving
  • Able to work under own initiative
  • Good attention to detail with an ability to see the bigger picture
  • IT Literate with a solid knowledge of PCs, MS Word, Outlook, Excel, and database software

Personality:

  • Team player and leadership figure
  • The mentality of being a true host, with a focus on client service and taking responsibility beyond direct client duty
  • Strong sense of need for achievement of goals and successes
  • Outgoing with a positive and proactive approach
  • Demonstrate integrity, dependability, responsibility, accountability, self-awareness, work ethic, and empathy
  • Passion for and understanding of entrepreneurial/creative communities
  • Flexibility to work across more than one business site and to work some evenings and weekends where required

working conditions:

  • Office, on-site, and travel
  • Must be able to work evenings and weekends

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Administration and Financial Management
  • Research And Strategy
  • Marketing
  • community building
  • Programme Design and Implementation
  • Partnerships & Stakeholder Engagement

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The Hub provides production facilities and studio spaces; technical skills training; business incubation, and networking for artists and entrepreneurs in the creative industries. It is both a physical and a virtual place that brings enterprises together who work in the creative and cultural industries in Gauteng. It houses creative practitioners and businesses, temporary labs, support organisations, and a maker’s space that ignite innovations, as well as online networks and physical events that bring people together through an annual programme. The hub includes a wide range of SMME’s, freelancers, and start-ups across all disciplines across all the creative industries.

