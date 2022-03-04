Project Manager

This is a one-year FTC for a role that will have minimal supervision and will operate at a supervisor job level.

This is an exciting role, building on a recently established creative enterprise hub, that will focus on:

Managing, overseeing, and directing all aspects of the Hub’s operation including letting, memberships, finance, sales, marketing, and events.

Building and growing a solid membership for the Hub.

Maintaining stakeholder relationships to further develop opportunities for creative spaces and small business enterprise in Hub.

Marketing and telling the story of the Hub, and the successful creatives and start-up enterprises working in the Hub

Creating a collaborative environment amongst our members through events and personal introductions in line with our objectives.

Establishing the Hub as both an arts/enterprise industry landmark and an active component of the creative community in Gauteng.

Key Performance Areas:

Programme Design and Implementation

Community Building

Partnerships & Stakeholder Engagement

Marketing and Outreach

Research And Strategy

Administration and Financial Management

Minimum requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification

At least 5 years experience in a similar or relevant environment

Ideal requirements:

Postgraduate degree in Creative Arts; MBA an advantage

5+ years of experience creating and implementing successful creative public programming for a variety of audiences.

Experience:

Knowledge of the creative industries sector and/or business start-ups

Experience in developing and maintaining key stakeholder relations

Customer service and/or sales experience required

Operations experience required

Knowledge of building management, property maintenance, letting, and/or membership agreements issues is an advantage.

Experience in events management

Experience in processing invoices, maintaining accurate financial records, and chasing aged debtors

Experience in monitoring and reporting

Experience in marketing and communications, including social media

Experience in managing staff or volunteers

Skills:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – friendly, diplomatic, and assertive when required

Exceptional organisational and multi-tasking skills

Pro-active in problem-solving

Able to work under own initiative

Good attention to detail with an ability to see the bigger picture

IT Literate with a solid knowledge of PCs, MS Word, Outlook, Excel, and database software

Personality:

Team player and leadership figure

The mentality of being a true host, with a focus on client service and taking responsibility beyond direct client duty

Strong sense of need for achievement of goals and successes

Outgoing with a positive and proactive approach

Demonstrate integrity, dependability, responsibility, accountability, self-awareness, work ethic, and empathy

Passion for and understanding of entrepreneurial/creative communities

Flexibility to work across more than one business site and to work some evenings and weekends where required

working conditions:

Office, on-site, and travel

Must be able to work evenings and weekends

NOTE for applicants: By submitting your application you also consent to your personal information being captured and stored in line with the requirements of the POPI Act.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Administration and Financial Management

Research And Strategy

Marketing

community building

Programme Design and Implementation

Partnerships & Stakeholder Engagement

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Hub provides production facilities and studio spaces; technical skills training; business incubation, and networking for artists and entrepreneurs in the creative industries. It is both a physical and a virtual place that brings enterprises together who work in the creative and cultural industries in Gauteng. It houses creative practitioners and businesses, temporary labs, support organisations, and a maker’s space that ignite innovations, as well as online networks and physical events that bring people together through an annual programme. The hub includes a wide range of SMME’s, freelancers, and start-ups across all disciplines across all the creative industries.

Learn more/Apply for this position