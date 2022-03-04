Project Manager

This is a one-year FTC for a role that will have minimal supervision and will operate at a supervisor job level.
This is an exciting role, building on a recently established creative enterprise hub, that will focus on:
- Managing, overseeing, and directing all aspects of the Hub’s operation including letting, memberships, finance, sales, marketing, and events.
- Building and growing a solid membership for the Hub.
- Maintaining stakeholder relationships to further develop opportunities for creative spaces and small business enterprise in Hub.
- Marketing and telling the story of the Hub, and the successful creatives and start-up enterprises working in the Hub
- Creating a collaborative environment amongst our members through events and personal introductions in line with our objectives.
- Establishing the Hub as both an arts/enterprise industry landmark and an active component of the creative community in Gauteng.
Key Performance Areas:
- Programme Design and Implementation
- Community Building
- Partnerships & Stakeholder Engagement
- Marketing and Outreach
- Research And Strategy
- Administration and Financial Management
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- At least 5 years experience in a similar or relevant environment
Ideal requirements:
- Postgraduate degree in Creative Arts; MBA an advantage
- 5+ years of experience creating and implementing successful creative public programming for a variety of audiences.
Experience:
- Knowledge of the creative industries sector and/or business start-ups
- Experience in developing and maintaining key stakeholder relations
- Customer service and/or sales experience required
- Operations experience required
- Knowledge of building management, property maintenance, letting, and/or membership agreements issues is an advantage.
- Experience in events management
- Experience in processing invoices, maintaining accurate financial records, and chasing aged debtors
- Experience in monitoring and reporting
- Experience in marketing and communications, including social media
- Experience in managing staff or volunteers
Skills:
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – friendly, diplomatic, and assertive when required
- Exceptional organisational and multi-tasking skills
- Pro-active in problem-solving
- Able to work under own initiative
- Good attention to detail with an ability to see the bigger picture
- IT Literate with a solid knowledge of PCs, MS Word, Outlook, Excel, and database software
Personality:
- Team player and leadership figure
- The mentality of being a true host, with a focus on client service and taking responsibility beyond direct client duty
- Strong sense of need for achievement of goals and successes
- Outgoing with a positive and proactive approach
- Demonstrate integrity, dependability, responsibility, accountability, self-awareness, work ethic, and empathy
- Passion for and understanding of entrepreneurial/creative communities
- Flexibility to work across more than one business site and to work some evenings and weekends where required
working conditions:
- Office, on-site, and travel
- Must be able to work evenings and weekends
NOTE for applicants: By submitting your application you also consent to your personal information being captured and stored in line with the requirements of the POPI Act.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Administration and Financial Management
- Research And Strategy
- Marketing
- community building
- Programme Design and Implementation
- Partnerships & Stakeholder Engagement
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The Hub provides production facilities and studio spaces; technical skills training; business incubation, and networking for artists and entrepreneurs in the creative industries. It is both a physical and a virtual place that brings enterprises together who work in the creative and cultural industries in Gauteng. It houses creative practitioners and businesses, temporary labs, support organisations, and a maker’s space that ignite innovations, as well as online networks and physical events that bring people together through an annual programme. The hub includes a wide range of SMME’s, freelancers, and start-ups across all disciplines across all the creative industries.