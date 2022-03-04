R1m up for grabs in SA’s biggest pitching competition

The 2022 edition of the Engen Pitch & Polish will again see 16 hungry entrepreneurs competing for a first prize worth R1-million – including R650 000 in cash and a R350 000 Raizcorp incubation bursary.

The second prize is R100 000 in cash and the third prize R50 000. Like last year’s event, Engen Pitch & Polish will be fully online with weekly episodes released over four months – from July to October.

The first online edition of the pitching competition was a resounding success in 2021, with over 2,5-million individual views of the entrepreneurs honing their pitches over four rounds. In the end, Cape-Town-based business partners Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock, owners of GUDGU, walked away with the first prize.

Says Du Plessis: “Engen Pitch & Polish changed our lives forever. We are so grateful for the R650 000 and the R350 000 incubation opportunity. We are hungry for knowledge and guidance on how to make GUDGU a very successful, fail-proof business, starting with finances.”

Once again, the 2022 Engen Pitch & Polish will offer contestants a structured learning programme and their own business mentors from leading incubator, Raizcorp. During the programme, the entrepreneurs will be supported as they hone and improve their pitches – even if they don’t win one of the prizes, they will still win valuable knowledge and business support.

Entrepreneurs from across South Africa who have a registered business and who are hungry to succeed are invited to enter online at www.pitchandpolish.com.

Entries open on 7 March and close on 11 April 2022.