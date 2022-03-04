SAP FI/CO Developer – Contract

Minimum qualifications required:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Role Task:
The Team
- Become part of our product “International Finance Template” (IFT)
- The team delivers customizing, development and maintenance for finance and accounting process for one of the largest Group financial applications (customers in more than one hundred Group entities)
- The IFT Template Factory is a cross-department virtual organization to assure the template quality, industrialize changes and optimize collaboration on the IFT platform and is an umbrella function including Business (Processes & Standards), Design Management, Build Management
- To fulfil the delivery tasks, the Template Factory cooperates closely with Release Management, Platform Management, and Test Management.
- The team currently consists of approx. 20 members (Functional Consultants, Developers, Test Manager, Operations Responsible, Build Manager, Design Manager, Agile Master)
General Role Tasks
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training (Key User)
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
IFT Specific Role Tasks/Requirements
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP Development with a focus on integration: Proxies, IDocs, RFC’s and HTTP Web Services
- ABAP OO beneficial
- Forms: Knowledge of SMART FORMS and SAP Scripts
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Integration testing with other modules
- Reviewing and if required support preparing the cut over strategy for objects
- Support the preparation of User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails
- If required handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- If required support executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Write technical specifications and support the creation of functional specifications
- Preparing test data for testing in projects
- Carrying out regression testing
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- User interface transactional solutions