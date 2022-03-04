SAP FI/CO Developer – Contract

Mar 4, 2022

Minimum qualifications required:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Role Task:
The Team

  • Become part of our product “International Finance Template” (IFT)
  • The team delivers customizing, development and maintenance for finance and accounting process for one of the largest Group financial applications (customers in more than one hundred Group entities)
  • The IFT Template Factory is a cross-department virtual organization to assure the template quality, industrialize changes and optimize collaboration on the IFT platform and is an umbrella function including Business (Processes & Standards), Design Management, Build Management
  • To fulfil the delivery tasks, the Template Factory cooperates closely with Release Management, Platform Management, and Test Management.
  • The team currently consists of approx. 20 members (Functional Consultants, Developers, Test Manager, Operations Responsible, Build Manager, Design Manager, Agile Master)

General Role Tasks

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training (Key User)
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off

IFT Specific Role Tasks/Requirements

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP Development with a focus on integration: Proxies, IDocs, RFC’s and HTTP Web Services
  • ABAP OO beneficial
  • Forms: Knowledge of SMART FORMS and SAP Scripts
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Reviewing and if required support preparing the cut over strategy for objects
  • Support the preparation of User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails
  • If required handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • If required support executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Write technical specifications and support the creation of functional specifications
  • Preparing test data for testing in projects
  • Carrying out regression testing
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position