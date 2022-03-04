Senior C# Developer – Remote – R700k PA at eMerge IT Recruitment

Be part of one of the top development houses in Centurion and work alongside top skilled developers.

You will develop quality software and web applications and analyse and maintain existing software applications. Design highly scalable and testable code, discovering and fix programming bugs. You would need to have development experience with programming languages.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Must have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been .Net Framework 4.8

.Net Core 3.1

C#

Net MVC

Web API services

MS SQL Server

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Reference Number for this position is FM54208 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

CSS

HTML5

C#

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

