Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a Senior Data Analyst who has 5+ years experience as a solid Data analyst performing duties such as
- Sources, extracts, collates, cleans and redesigns relevant data.
- Data sourcing, cleaning, preparation and loading
- Data Base Querying: Microsoft SQL
- Statistical Modelling – For Data Analysis and Modelling
- Data Analysis – acquiring data from primary or secondary data sources and maintaining databases/data analysis systems. Interpreting data, analysing results using statistical techniques and proving ongoing reports
- Conducts statistical analysis, such as linear and logistic regression, time-series analysis and classification models and delivers accurate and high-quality analysis.
Qualifing Criteria:
- 5+ Years’ experience as a data analyst
- BLOB Data Object experience essential (non-traditional data, such as voice or mixed media)
- CLOB Data Object experience essential (single-byte character strings or multibyte, character-based data)
- Understand various data types such as structured, unstructured, blob and clob data types.
- ETL experience essential
- Azure experience
- Sqoop experience
- Hadoop experience
- HDFS experience
- Must have the ability to guide data engineers
- Financial services experience is preferred
- Coding tools: Ab Initio, SQL and SAS. (You are not required to have all 3)
- Understand databases, can document ERD’s, understand database relationships such as primary keys and foreign keys
- Denodo is preferred, but not essential.
- Interrogate data by writing scripts.
- Data Analyst of the databases of systems, who can interpret the data in a system so that it can be moved to a data warehouse.
