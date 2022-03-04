Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a Senior Data Analyst who has 5+ years experience as a solid Data analyst performing duties such as

Sources, extracts, collates, cleans and redesigns relevant data.

Data sourcing, cleaning, preparation and loading

Data Base Querying: Microsoft SQL

Statistical Modelling – For Data Analysis and Modelling

Data Analysis – acquiring data from primary or secondary data sources and maintaining databases/data analysis systems. Interpreting data, analysing results using statistical techniques and proving ongoing reports

Conducts statistical analysis, such as linear and logistic regression, time-series analysis and classification models and delivers accurate and high-quality analysis.

Qualifing Criteria:

5+ Years’ experience as a data analyst

BLOB Data Object experience essential (non-traditional data, such as voice or mixed media)

CLOB Data Object experience essential (single-byte character strings or multibyte, character-based data)

Understand various data types such as structured, unstructured, blob and clob data types.

ETL experience essential

Azure experience

Sqoop experience

Hadoop experience

HDFS experience

Must have the ability to guide data engineers

Financial services experience is preferred

Coding tools: Ab Initio, SQL and SAS. (You are not required to have all 3)

Understand databases, can document ERD’s, understand database relationships such as primary keys and foreign keys

Denodo is preferred, but not essential.

Interrogate data by writing scripts.

Data Analyst of the databases of systems, who can interpret the data in a system so that it can be moved to a data warehouse.

Desired Skills:

