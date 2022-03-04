Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Mar 4, 2022

We are seeking a Senior Data Analyst who has 5+ years experience as a solid Data analyst performing duties such as

  • Sources, extracts, collates, cleans and redesigns relevant data.
  • Data sourcing, cleaning, preparation and loading
  • Data Base Querying: Microsoft SQL
  • Statistical Modelling – For Data Analysis and Modelling
  • Data Analysis – acquiring data from primary or secondary data sources and maintaining databases/data analysis systems. Interpreting data, analysing results using statistical techniques and proving ongoing reports
  • Conducts statistical analysis, such as linear and logistic regression, time-series analysis and classification models and delivers accurate and high-quality analysis.

Qualifing Criteria:

  • 5+ Years’ experience as a data analyst
  • BLOB Data Object experience essential (non-traditional data, such as voice or mixed media)
  • CLOB Data Object experience essential (single-byte character strings or multibyte, character-based data)

    • Understand various data types such as structured, unstructured, blob and clob data types.

  • ETL experience essential
  • Azure experience
  • Sqoop experience
  • Hadoop experience
  • HDFS experience
  • Must have the ability to guide data engineers
  • Financial services experience is preferred
  • Coding tools: Ab Initio, SQL and SAS. (You are not required to have all 3)
  • Understand databases, can document ERD’s, understand database relationships such as primary keys and foreign keys
  • Denodo is preferred, but not essential.
  • Interrogate data by writing scripts.
  • Data Analyst of the databases of systems, who can interpret the data in a system so that it can be moved to a data warehouse.

