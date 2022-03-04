Senior Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

We’re looking for talented, innovative team players to ensure we stay one step ahead of our competition! Are you ready to join our fast paced, results driven, fully remote team?

Your role will consist of design and development across multiple systems and business areas. We value your curiosity, your ability to build good solutions to software challenges and your excellent teamwork. You will be working on our line of business systems, from integrations to calculating statistics and working with advertising providers and data.

Here’s what YOU can do for us:

– Create new, maintain and improve existing PHP and Java applications – Develop hotfixes and improvements for the systems – Document your work to improve collaboration – Provide logs where necessary – Ensure the quality and usability of deliverables. – Write clear code, which is scalable and maintainable over time and across locations. – Stay current with trends in application development and design and regularly assess technological processes and make recommendations to improve effectiveness.

– Working experience in an agile team environment is a big plus. – Fluent English and good verbal and written communication skills. – Interest in the advertising industry and api integrations is a plus.

Qualifications & Experience:

– Computer science degree or similar.

– 5+ years experience working OO PHP.

– 5+ years experience with Java.

– Experience with PHP 8.

– Good knowledge of MySql , query and resource optimization and/or professional NoSQL experience.

– RabbitMQ knowledge is a plus – Laravel/Lumen knowledge is a plus.

– Linux / Unix knowledge: you know how to cat, tail, grep and awk and love to do your work on a Linux Desktop

– Basics in HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, Javascript are assumed.

– Experience with improving Software Development Lifecycle and CI/CD pipelines.

– Working experience in an agile team environment is a big plus.

– Fluent English and good verbal and written communication skills.

– Interest in the advertising industry and api integrations is a plus.

Here’s what WE can do for you:

We are continually adding and improving our benefits but here are some of the perks we offer: – Private healthcare – Half Fridays – Bonus Scheme

