Senior Full Stack .Net Core (Angular 10+ C# API) Remote – R1m at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Senior Full Stack .Net Core (Angular 10+ C# API) Remote – R1m

You will be joining this team of exceptional Developers who loves collaborating and sharing knowledge. This is an exciting, challenging and rewarding place to work.

This Fintech hub is looking to onboard a Senior Full Stack Developer who will create and maintain awesome software.

You will need to develop elegant solutions to technical problems, writing clean sustainable code, C# development and building environments and more.

Requirements:

Senior Full Stack .Net Core

5+ years of Technical Leadership

.Net Core

C#

ASP .Net

Angular 10 – 13

AngularJS

API

Visual Studio

Jenkins

Node.js

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52995 which is a permanent position based in Illovo offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability.

