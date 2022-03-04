Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer Role
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements
Programming Platform
- Java SE 7/8, Java EE 7/8
Web services
- SOAP, JAX-WS, WSDL, SOAPUI, SPRING-WS, REST, JAX-RS, POSTMAN, SPRING-MVC
XML
- XSD, XPATH, XSLT, JAXP and JAXB
TDD
- JUnit, Mockito
OOPS
- Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism
SCM
- GIT, Github
Continuous Integration
- Maven, Gradle, Jenkins
IDE
- NetBeans, Eclipse
Agile
- SCRUM, DevOps
Responsive Web Design
- CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, Ajax
Single Page Apps
- HTML 5, jQuery, AngularJS
Design patterns
- Singleton, Factory, Builder, Strategy, Delegator
Data
- SQL, MySQL, JPA, Hibernate, Spring Data
App Servers
- WebLogic, JBoss, Glassfish, Tomcat
Design
- Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context
Mobile Tools
- Android Studio, Swift, Objective C, IOS
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices