Senior Java Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Purpose:

To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

• Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

• Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

• Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

• Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

• Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

• Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

• Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

• Build and deploy the system on an application server.

• Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

• Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements:

• Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.

• A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

• 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

• Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

• Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

• A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

• Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

• Experience of the following technologies:

o JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services

o Spring framework (preferable)

o JPA /Hibernate

o Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)

o Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)

o JAXB and XML Schema

o Maven

o SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

o SoapUI/Postman

• Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

• Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

o Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)

o Rules engines (i.e. Drools)

o Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)

o Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Personal Profile:

• Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Strong attention to detail

• Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

• Finisher

Must be in Cape Town, Hybrid WFH role.

