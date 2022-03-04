Senior Software Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for a Senior Python Software Developer

Hybrid WFH role, Melrose JHB. Brilliant company.

Financial and IT services Industry.

Amazing culture, benefits and career move.

Salary is from R85K per month CTC depending on experience.

My client is a revolutionary web-based application which gives companies all the tools they need to

manage their share incentive schemes. An exciting position for a talented and highly motivated

individual, who is smart and interested in being part of this fast growing startup.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, coding, software building and deal with and

advise senior level financial staff at clients.

General Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, IT or relevant discipline.

A passionate software developer, either with Python experience or excited to learn it.

Experience developing in a web framework, preferably Django

Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)

Is a great problem solver who takes pride in their work

Is comfortable with the unknown and loves to experiment

An analytical mindset and critical thinking

Advantageous:

Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas

Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript &CSS

Version control software such as Git

Latex

Learn more/Apply for this position