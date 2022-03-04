Senior Software Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for a Senior Python Software Developer
Hybrid WFH role, Melrose JHB. Brilliant company.
Financial and IT services Industry.
Amazing culture, benefits and career move.
Salary is from R85K per month CTC depending on experience.
My client is a revolutionary web-based application which gives companies all the tools they need to
manage their share incentive schemes. An exciting position for a talented and highly motivated
individual, who is smart and interested in being part of this fast growing startup.
The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, coding, software building and deal with and
advise senior level financial staff at clients.
General Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, IT or relevant discipline.
A passionate software developer, either with Python experience or excited to learn it.
Experience developing in a web framework, preferably Django
Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)
Is a great problem solver who takes pride in their work
Is comfortable with the unknown and loves to experiment
An analytical mindset and critical thinking
Advantageous:
Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas
Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript &CSS
Version control software such as Git
Latex