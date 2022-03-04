Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The client is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Our aim is to provide multiple, convenient, and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all our customer expectations.

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for working within the Engineering development team to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and track record of delivering changes, enhancements, and new functionality.

Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role

• Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API’s and related services according to agreed project timelines

• Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required

• Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies

• Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team

• Support and maintain production system(s)

• Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation

Requirements

• National Diploma or bachelor’s degree with Information Technology or Computer Science

• Minimum of 3 years+ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, WebAPI’s, SQL Server

• Must have working experience with the following technologies: user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ JavaScript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID. Git

• Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required

• Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.

• Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Nice to have: Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic

• 2+ years in the retail, logistics or credit sector is advantageous

