System Administrator – Data Feed

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. THIS IS NOT A NORMAL ADMINISTRATION POSITION, PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE ALL THE SKILLS AS REQUIRED:

A minimum of a National Diploma in Information Systems or NQF 6 OR equivalent A minimum of 2-5 years of job-related experience

A+, N+ and MCSA or MCITP

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)

Control Objectivise for Information and Related Technologies (COBIT)

Manage, maintain, install and support information systems for departments in the South African Reserve Bank for the provisioning of quality information and reporting to support organisational decision-making processes.

Respond to unplanned system outages

Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with vendors of information business, to ensure efficient running and maintenance of the information services

Establish and maintain relationships with business to provide support in the identification, acquisition and contracting of technical and information requirements to meet business requirements

Implement and securely install the information services solutions to enhance the resilience, redundancy, and continuity of systems

Be responsible for delivering work that meets the time and quality standards set by more senior staff

Provide third level support to end users in all departments, including proactive preventative maintenance and upgrade of the systems

Facilitate and coordinate the technical configuration (by vendors) to integrate information services feeds into the Bank’s IT environment

Stay abreast of industry developments and best practice and apply these in the course of own work

Improve and standardise work processes in the course of own work, and ensure application of standards and methods in the team

Contribute to knowledgebase articles (technical diagrams and technical procedures and work instructions) in order to preserve technical knowledge

Verbal and written Communication skills

Analysis and Problem-solving skills

Planning and Organising skills

Attention to detail

Drive for results

Service and stakeholder focus

Team work

Manage, maintain, install and support information systems for departments in the South African Reserve Bank for the provisioning of quality information and reporting to support organisational decision-making processes.

Respond to unplanned system outages

Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with vendors of information business, to ensure efficient running and maintenance of the information services

Establish and maintain relationships with business to provide support in the identification, acquisition and contracting of technical and information requirements to meet business requirements

Implement and securely install the information services solutions to enhance the resilience, redundancy, and continuity of systems

Be responsible for delivering work that meets the time and quality standards set by more senior staff

Provide third level support to end users in all departments, including proactive preventative maintenance and upgrade of the systems

Facilitate and coordinate the technical configuration (by vendors) to integrate information services feeds into the bank’s it environment

Stay abreast of industry developments and best practice and apply these in the course of own work

Improve and standardise work processes in the course of own work, and ensure application of standards and methods in the team

Contribute to knowledgebase articles (technical diagrams and technical procedures and work instructions) in order to preserve technical knowledge

Perform technical investigations of root causes work within defined and strict timelines

Ensuring that data feeds environments are stable (availability of 99.99% and reliable)

Jobholder is required to be available outside standard working hours in form of a standby service on rotational basis

Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill

Quality assurance knowledge and skill

Continuous improvement knowledge and skill

Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill

IT enablement planning knowledge and skill

Systems integration knowledge and skill

Contract and associated service management knowledge and skill –

Systems support knowledge and skill

Capacity and availability management knowledge and skill

IT enablement reporting knowledge and skill

Learn more/Apply for this position