Systems Analyst at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The Systems Analyst for Integration will be responsible for requirements analysis, solution mapping, configuration, development, testing, and documentation of the same, to address interface requirements for internal and external systems. The Systems Analyst will provide effective maintenance and support for interfaces. The Systems Analyst will also be required to create and support bespoke features in PL/SQL.

Responsibilities:

• To be responsible for the design, development, testing and deployment of existing and new integrations to/from the Oracle platform, utilising Oracle OIC

• To be responsible for requirements analysis, solution mapping, configuration, and documentation of the same.

• Schedule and monitor integrations.

• To analyse and address issues, and recommend appropriate solutions

• To be responsible for the definition and execution of test plans and procedures, to ensure the successful implementation of system changes

• Responsible for technical cases with Oracle Support

• To provide mentorship to less experienced staff and contribute to the improvement of his/her team’s capability

• To perform admin and housekeeping for systems

• To design and develop bespoke features in PL/SQL

Requirements

• Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

• Related tertiary qualification (Essential)

• 3 years’ experience in Integration Systems (Essential)

• Experience with XML, SOAP, JSON and REST technologies (Essential)

• 2 years’ experience in developing in PL/SQL (Essential)

• Analytical thinking and problem solving (Essential)

• Organisational skills (Essential)

• Oral and written communication skills (Essential)

• Experience in using GIT (Essential)

• Knowledge of databases and using SQL tools to interrogate data (Essential)

• Oracle OIC experience (Advantageous)

• Ability to work well in a rapidly changing environment

• Ability to work independently but must also be a good team player

• Experience in the designing of interfaces with external systems

