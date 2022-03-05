Analyst Developer: Back-end (.NET) (CH765) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Mar 5, 2022

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer with .Net and Back-end Development skills. The role is responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

  • 7 years’ proven development experience
  • C# or VB.Net
  • .Net core
  • SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Analysing
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position