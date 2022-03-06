Field Technician

Field Technician (Aircon industry) – JHB

Required Qualifications and Experience

3 – 5 years Hands on Field Technical exp. in the Air-Conditioning industry

Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint), CAD or/and Revit is an add-on.

Required Competencies

Must be able to read electric & circuit drawings

Will be required to work on site and travel to different countries throughout Africa

Should be able to train distributors and other technicians on the companies products

Must have hands on exp. with troubleshooting and commissioning

VRF system exp. is ESSENTIAL

Highly motivated, outgoing personality with a focus on customer satisfaction. Problem solver.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to maintain happy customers.

Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times.

Passionate and self-driven.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Able to attend to customers request on a short period or no period at times.

Go the extra mile to ensure the work is done in the stipulated time.

