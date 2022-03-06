IT Help Desk Service Technician – Ballito KZN
Remote – 3 days per week & 2 days in the office – CTC R15, 000 pm
Requirements
Exp. as a help desk technician
Reliable transport
Helpdesk experience with Bicom or HIKVision is preferred
Experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft essential
Tech savvy with working knowledge of Networks (LAN, WAN, LTE, Fibre and Microwave), databases and remote control
Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products
Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues
Proficiency in English
Excellent communication skills
Customer-oriented and cool-tempered
BSc/BA in IT, Computer Science, Diploma: IT Network Design & Administration or relevant field
Desired Skills:
- IT Helpdesk
- bicom
- Hikvision
- Microsoft 365
- LAN
- LTE
- Fibre