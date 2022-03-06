Solar Project Manager
Duties and responsibilities
- Project management of a Solar project from order confirmation to operations and maintenance, in time and within budget
- Engaging and managing sub-contractors
- Monitoring the construction progress, and reporting on possible risks to the project
- Client liaison
- Compilation of tenders
- Operations and Maintenance functions
Desired experience and qualification
- BEng/BSc/BTech in Electrical Engineering
- Project Management Certification
Skills
- Minimum of 5+ years’ experience in the PV Solar Energy sector at managerial level.
- Solid knowledge of Solar PV Design and implementation
- Fully proficient in PVSyst, PVsol and Helios Scope.
- Experience in project management / Engineering
- AutoCAD software
- MS Office & Project tools MS Project / Smart sheets
Desired Skills:
- Minimum 5 years experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree