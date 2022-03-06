Solar Project Manager

Mar 6, 2022

Solar Project Manager

Duties and responsibilities

  • Project management of a Solar project from order confirmation to operations and maintenance, in time and within budget
  • Engaging and managing sub-contractors
  • Monitoring the construction progress, and reporting on possible risks to the project
  • Client liaison
  • Compilation of tenders
  • Operations and Maintenance functions

Desired experience and qualification

  • BEng/BSc/BTech in Electrical Engineering
  • Project Management Certification

Skills

  • Minimum of 5+ years’ experience in the PV Solar Energy sector at managerial level.
  • Solid knowledge of Solar PV Design and implementation
  • Fully proficient in PVSyst, PVsol and Helios Scope.
  • Experience in project management / Engineering
  • AutoCAD software
  • MS Office & Project tools MS Project / Smart sheets

Desired Skills:

  • Minimum 5 years experience

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

