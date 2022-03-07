Application Support Analyst at Intuate Group

Mar 7, 2022

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

  • Experience of at least 3 – 4 years in IT

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Tertiary qualification in IT or related fields
  • Completed Grade 12
  • Microsoft Operating System (I.e. XP, Win7, Win8, Win10)
  • Microsoft Office (I.e. [Phone Number Removed];)
  • Strong understanding of database environment (i.e MS SQL)
  • Strong understanding of Networks, LAN, WAN, and general Hardware
  • Attend relevant training (of the shelve software)
  • Strong and Effective communication skills
  • Moderate Systems Analysis skills
  • Strong Project Management knowledge and skills
  • Programming and system development capabilities
  • Team Player, hardworking, self-driven, and innovative

Responsibilities

  • Software Support and Maintenance- through working knowledge in the application of:
  • Installation, configuration and upgrading of existing systems
  • Assisting and handling user calls
  • Setup and maintain documentation and standards
  • Ensure documents are reviewed as per schedule
  • Prepare systems and documents for auditing purposes
  • Action and rectify audit findings
  • Implement and maintain application security (users and roles, assign privileges)
  • Perform application tuning and performance monitoring
  • Plan, design and implement changes
  • Work as part of a team and provide 24×7 support when required
  • Perform general technical trouble shooting and give consultation to development teams
  • Interface with VendorsManufacturers for technical support.
  • Patch Management and Version Control
  • Deliver within projects as per requirements, objectives and deadlines
  • Ability to troubleshoot and do fault finding
Desired Skills:

  • Application Support
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
  • 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

