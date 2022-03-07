Application Support Analyst at Intuate Group

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:
- Experience of at least 3 – 4 years in IT
QUALIFICATIONS
- Tertiary qualification in IT or related fields
- Completed Grade 12
- 3 – 4 years in IT
- Microsoft Operating System (I.e. XP, Win7, Win8, Win10)
- Microsoft Office (I.e. [Phone Number Removed];)
- Strong understanding of database environment (i.e MS SQL)
- Strong understanding of Networks, LAN, WAN, and general Hardware
- Attend relevant training (of the shelve software)
- Strong and Effective communication skills
- Moderate Systems Analysis skills
- Strong Project Management knowledge and skills
- Programming and system development capabilities
- Team Player, hardworking, self-driven, and innovative
Responsibilities
- Software Support and Maintenance- through working knowledge in the application of:
- Installation, configuration and upgrading of existing systems
- Assisting and handling user calls
- Setup and maintain documentation and standards
- Ensure documents are reviewed as per schedule
- Prepare systems and documents for auditing purposes
- Action and rectify audit findings
- Implement and maintain application security (users and roles, assign privileges)
- Perform application tuning and performance monitoring
- Plan, design and implement changes
- Work as part of a team and provide 24×7 support when required
- Perform general technical trouble shooting and give consultation to development teams
- Interface with VendorsManufacturers for technical support.
- Patch Management and Version Control
- Deliver within projects as per requirements, objectives and deadlines
- Ability to troubleshoot and do fault finding
Desired Skills:
- Application Support
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma