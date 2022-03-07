Application Support Analyst at Intuate Group

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

Experience of at least 3 – 4 years in IT

QUALIFICATIONS

Tertiary qualification in IT or related fields

Completed Grade 12

3 – 4 years in IT

Microsoft Operating System (I.e. XP, Win7, Win8, Win10)

Microsoft Office (I.e. [Phone Number Removed];)

Strong understanding of database environment (i.e MS SQL)

Strong understanding of Networks, LAN, WAN, and general Hardware

Attend relevant training (of the shelve software)

Strong and Effective communication skills

Moderate Systems Analysis skills

Strong Project Management knowledge and skills

Programming and system development capabilities

Team Player, hardworking, self-driven, and innovative

Responsibilities

Software Support and Maintenance- through working knowledge in the application of:

Installation, configuration and upgrading of existing systems

Assisting and handling user calls

Setup and maintain documentation and standards

Ensure documents are reviewed as per schedule

Prepare systems and documents for auditing purposes

Action and rectify audit findings

Implement and maintain application security (users and roles, assign privileges)

Perform application tuning and performance monitoring

Plan, design and implement changes

Work as part of a team and provide 24×7 support when required

Perform general technical trouble shooting and give consultation to development teams

Interface with VendorsManufacturers for technical support.

Patch Management and Version Control

Deliver within projects as per requirements, objectives and deadlines

Ability to troubleshoot and do fault finding

Desired Skills:

Application Support

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

