Business Analyst

An exciting project for a leading retailer based in Cape Town , calling all Business Analysts with SAP HR experience for a 12 Month project. This role is instrumental across business and delivery teams

This position plays an instrumentalsoloutions are delivered according to business requirements cnsidering cost, user and organisational benefits.

About The Employer:

Qualifications:

Relevent Degree with 5-8 years related experience

Advanced BA Certification

CBAP/ ACC OR SIMILAR Certification

Coaching Qualification is desirable

Experience:

SAP HR Experience

Experience in working with all pahsses of the Software Development Life Cycle ( SDLC)

Business Process Management

Business understanding of the Broader retail industry

Aris Experince

Success Factors

