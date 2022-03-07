An exciting project for a leading retailer based in Cape Town , calling all Business Analysts with SAP HR experience for a 12 Month project. This role is instrumental across business and delivery teams
This position plays an instrumentalsoloutions are delivered according to business requirements cnsidering cost, user and organisational benefits.
About The Employer:
Qualifications:
- Relevent Degree with 5-8 years related experience
- Advanced BA Certification
- CBAP/ ACC OR SIMILAR Certification
- Coaching Qualification is desirable
Experience:
- SAP HR Experience
- Experience in working with all pahsses of the Software Development Life Cycle ( SDLC)
- Business Process Management
- Business understanding of the Broader retail industry
- Aris Experince
- Success Factors