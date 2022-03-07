DevOps at Reverside

DevOps role

We are looking for Dev Ops Professionals with 6 – 8 years solid development experience in Devs Ops of which 3 – 5 years is virtualization experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

To automate the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delivery through designing, developing, testing, and releasing software frequently, faster and more reliably in an agile environment. To ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment. Using Lean thinking, ensure continuous improvement and collaboration between development testing and operations.

Responsibilities:

Assess and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the design and implementation of solutions.

Manage people by executing management responsibilities and creating an environment that encourages employee growth and performance excellence.

Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own and employee development.

Provide technical leadership, coaching, and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise.

Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices.

Lead the development of contingency plans and identify continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans.

Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA, and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery.

Lead project teams in developing IT solutions to meet business requirements and create, develop, execute, and document test plans.

Create technical design specifications and assist in sizing technical requirements.

Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions.

Manage expenditure planning and reporting within approved budget parameters.

Additional Requirements:

Solid knowledge of programming languages (Java and/or .Net)

Solid knowledge of automation and automation tools

Database scripting experience

Experience in Bamboo, bitbucket, TFS, etc

Good knowledge of monitoring tools

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum Qualification – Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or other related fields

Experience – 6-8 years’ experience of which 3 – 5 years is virtualization experience

