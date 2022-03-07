Embedded Software Engineer (CH769) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Belgian client, a fast-growing company specialising in Pallet Racking and Shelving Systems – storage solutions is looking for an Embedded Software Engineer.
The embedded software engineer is part of the R&D department and is responsible for the further development of automation projects in-house.
What do we expect from you?
Tasks and Responsibilities
- You report directly to the head of R&D and work closely with your colleagues with an (electro) mechanical background.
- Work on both the software and hardware side of complex material handling systems that are used in industrial warehouses.
- Work on optimization and analysis of existing products and solutions and you think about further improvements and new products / generations.
- You will be involved in the writing of embedded software C / C ++, devising mechatronic solutions and the design of electronics and machine controls.
- Responsible for the production process from A to Z. The analysis, testing and debugging and providing training to the end user are also part of your job [URL Removed] budget/calculation and is during the realization phase reporting +/- deviations.
- Being responsible for complying with local laws and guidelines in context with the realization of the project.
QSHE & Compliance
- Responsible for motivating/ensuring everyone works safely and according to the company’s QSHE standards to ensure that all work is done in a safe, efficient, and qualitative way.
- Complies with the attitude of Lean and continuous improvements in the organization.
- Responsible for ensuring that all executed activities and processes are in compliance with the company’s QSHE standards, policies, instructions, and local legislation.
Wanted experience
1 to 3 years of experience
Qualifications
Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Mechatronic or Electronic) or BSc Computer Science from a recognised university
What do we offer you?
An attractive salary based in an international environment.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
- A valid passport is required