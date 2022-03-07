Embedded Software Engineer (CH769) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Belgian client, a fast-growing company specialising in Pallet Racking and Shelving Systems – storage solutions is looking for an Embedded Software Engineer.

The embedded software engineer is part of the R&D department and is responsible for the further development of automation projects in-house.

What do we expect from you?

Tasks and Responsibilities

You report directly to the head of R&D and work closely with your colleagues with an (electro) mechanical background.

Work on both the software and hardware side of complex material handling systems that are used in industrial warehouses.

Work on optimization and analysis of existing products and solutions and you think about further improvements and new products / generations.

You will be involved in the writing of embedded software C / C ++, devising mechatronic solutions and the design of electronics and machine controls.

Responsible for the production process from A to Z. The analysis, testing and debugging and providing training to the end user are also part of your job [URL Removed] budget/calculation and is during the realization phase reporting +/- deviations.

Being responsible for complying with local laws and guidelines in context with the realization of the project.

QSHE & Compliance

Responsible for motivating/ensuring everyone works safely and according to the company’s QSHE standards to ensure that all work is done in a safe, efficient, and qualitative way.

Complies with the attitude of Lean and continuous improvements in the organization.

Responsible for ensuring that all executed activities and processes are in compliance with the company’s QSHE standards, policies, instructions, and local legislation.

Wanted experience

1 to 3 years of experience

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Mechatronic or Electronic) or BSc Computer Science from a recognised university

What do we offer you?

An attractive salary based in an international environment.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

A valid passport is required

