Embedded Software Engineer (CH769) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Mar 7, 2022

Our Belgian client, a fast-growing company specialising in Pallet Racking and Shelving Systems – storage solutions is looking for an Embedded Software Engineer.

The embedded software engineer is part of the R&D department and is responsible for the further development of automation projects in-house.

What do we expect from you?

Tasks and Responsibilities

  • You report directly to the head of R&D and work closely with your colleagues with an (electro) mechanical background.
  • Work on both the software and hardware side of complex material handling systems that are used in industrial warehouses.
  • Work on optimization and analysis of existing products and solutions and you think about further improvements and new products / generations.
  • You will be involved in the writing of embedded software C / C ++, devising mechatronic solutions and the design of electronics and machine controls.
  • Responsible for the production process from A to Z. The analysis, testing and debugging and providing training to the end user are also part of your job [URL Removed] budget/calculation and is during the realization phase reporting +/- deviations.
  • Being responsible for complying with local laws and guidelines in context with the realization of the project.

QSHE & Compliance

  • Responsible for motivating/ensuring everyone works safely and according to the company’s QSHE standards to ensure that all work is done in a safe, efficient, and qualitative way.
  • Complies with the attitude of Lean and continuous improvements in the organization.
  • Responsible for ensuring that all executed activities and processes are in compliance with the company’s QSHE standards, policies, instructions, and local legislation.

Wanted experience

1 to 3 years of experience

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Mechatronic or Electronic) or BSc Computer Science from a recognised university

What do we offer you?

An attractive salary based in an international environment.

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
  • A valid passport is required

