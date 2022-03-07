Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Full Stack Java Developer. You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.

You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and managing application incidents in line with the company’s policies and standards

Core understanding and or commercial experience:

Angular 6 through to 11

Java 8 to 11

JDBC

J2EE

Junit

AWS, Docker/Kubernetes

REST

Microservice Architecture

Oracle, DB2

Glassfish (Payara)

Maven

Git

Bitbucket

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

CI/CD

Linux

IntelliJ

Jira

Confluence

Desired Skills:

Angular 6

Java 8 to 11

AWS

Docker/Kubernetes

Oracle

DB2

Jenkins

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

