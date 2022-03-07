Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Full Stack Java Developer. You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.
You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and managing application incidents in line with the company’s policies and standards
Core understanding and or commercial experience:
- Angular 6 through to 11
- Java 8 to 11
- JDBC
- J2EE
- Junit
- AWS, Docker/Kubernetes
- REST
- Microservice Architecture
- Oracle, DB2
- Glassfish (Payara)
- Maven
- Git
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Nexus
- CI/CD
- Linux
- IntelliJ
- Jira
- Confluence
Reference Number for this position is GZ54669 which is a per hour-based work offering between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Full Stack Java Developer. You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.
You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and managing application incidents in line with the company’s policies and standards
Core understanding and or commercial experience:
- Angular 6 through to 11
- Java 8 to 11
- JDBC
- J2EE
- Junit
- AWS, Docker/Kubernetes
- REST
- Microservice Architecture
- Oracle, DB2
- Glassfish (Payara)
- Maven
- Git
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Nexus
- CI/CD
- Linux
- IntelliJ
- Jira
- Confluence
Reference Number for this position is GZ54669 which is a per hour-based work offering between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Angular 6
- Java 8 to 11
- AWS
- Docker/Kubernetes
- Oracle
- DB2
- Jenkins
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree