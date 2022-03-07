IT Support Technician

We are looking for an amazing IT Support Technician to join our client and is responsible for supporting of the network systems and sub-systems including servers; resolving network operational issues; maintaining computer and network hardware, software and end user support. They are well known in the Insurance Application Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within the Insurance Sector, this role is for you!

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

MCP

MCSE, MCITP or other relevant industry qualifications will be advantageous

Experience with SQL

Job Responsibilities:

Knowledge in implementing, maintaining and supporting Microsoft Technologies

Knowledge in Server Virtualisation

Knowledge of performing backups and restores

Basic networking knowledge

Team Player and the ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

