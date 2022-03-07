We are looking for an amazing IT Support Technician to join our client and is responsible for supporting of the network systems and sub-systems including servers; resolving network operational issues; maintaining computer and network hardware, software and end user support. They are well known in the Insurance Application Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience within the Insurance Sector, this role is for you!
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- MCP
- MCSE, MCITP or other relevant industry qualifications will be advantageous
- Experience with SQL
Job Responsibilities:
- Knowledge in implementing, maintaining and supporting Microsoft Technologies
- Knowledge in Server Virtualisation
- Knowledge of performing backups and restores
- Basic networking knowledge
- Team Player and the ability to work independently
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years