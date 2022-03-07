Loan Set Department Technician at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Mar 7, 2022

  • Ability and knowledge to check condition and completeness of Instruments used in theatre
  • Coordinate and manage physical loan set workflow.
  • Prioritize and coordinate quotes, orders and / or bookings from Clients/Product Managers efficiently.
  • Process quote and invoice request within 2 hours
  • Prepare sets (washing, oiling and maintaining, checking and re-packing) according to customer requests and defined loan set workflow
  • Keep record of set lists
  • Stock replenishment through purchase requisition with SCM and Aesculap Germany
  • Liaise with Loan Set Team Leader / manager of relevant tasks
  • Arrange delivery of sets and implants to hospitals / assist with deliveries if required.
  • Ensure optimal stock level to prevent over / under stocking and write offs
  • Follow up after the surgical procedure with the hospital, rep and Pharmacy in order to obtain patient details, order number and which implant was used
  • Coordinate with driver the relevant loan set deliveries and collections
  • Provide relevant courier documentation and ensure timeous dispatch and collection
  • Manage a clear overview and documentation of all company loan sets in terms of location and content
  • Ensure that all sets are washed, checked and plastic wrapped with necessary documentation upon delivery.
  • Document any additional items which may be added to the set
  • Implement workflow which ensures that all sets are delivered with 2 signed check lists, a decontamination certificate and delivery note signed by receiving person in CSSD
  • Delivery is made by an authorized driver, in a closed delivery van, and the sets are packed into a plastic delivery bin
  • Keep loan set room tidy and organized
  • Develop with manager concerned a plan based on divisional strategy thereby ensuring strategic targets are included and met
  • Report challenges to manager concerned immediately
  • Communicate supply challenges to manager concerned and customers
  • Report on all relevant market information: changes in customer requirements, competitor activities, complaints, etc
  • Ensure product knowledge is on a high level and is up to date at all times
  • Ensure knowledge of competitor products and relevant guidelines is updated regularly
  • Acknowledge the importance of customer service at all times.
  • Ensure any Product Quality Defect or Product Complaint is immediately reported to the Quality Assurance Department.
  • Product recalls are deemed serious and dealt with promptly as per company procedure.
  • Immediately report any defects in the building, equipment or any other safety concern to the relevant manager.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience in Loan Set Management/Registered Nurse with theatre experience, including knowledge of theatre layout, procedures, stock, equipment and instruments needed.
  • Technically minded
  • Team Oriented
  • High operational readiness
  • Good Communication skills
  • Work under pressure
  • Working overtime/ weekends if required and Shifts

About The Employer:

Recruiter – Linky

Learn more/Apply for this position