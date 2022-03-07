Loan Set Department Technician at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

- Ability and knowledge to check condition and completeness of Instruments used in theatre
- Coordinate and manage physical loan set workflow.
- Prioritize and coordinate quotes, orders and / or bookings from Clients/Product Managers efficiently.
- Process quote and invoice request within 2 hours
- Prepare sets (washing, oiling and maintaining, checking and re-packing) according to customer requests and defined loan set workflow
- Keep record of set lists
- Stock replenishment through purchase requisition with SCM and Aesculap Germany
- Liaise with Loan Set Team Leader / manager of relevant tasks
- Arrange delivery of sets and implants to hospitals / assist with deliveries if required.
- Ensure optimal stock level to prevent over / under stocking and write offs
- Follow up after the surgical procedure with the hospital, rep and Pharmacy in order to obtain patient details, order number and which implant was used
- Coordinate with driver the relevant loan set deliveries and collections
- Provide relevant courier documentation and ensure timeous dispatch and collection
- Manage a clear overview and documentation of all company loan sets in terms of location and content
- Ensure that all sets are washed, checked and plastic wrapped with necessary documentation upon delivery.
- Document any additional items which may be added to the set
- Implement workflow which ensures that all sets are delivered with 2 signed check lists, a decontamination certificate and delivery note signed by receiving person in CSSD
- Delivery is made by an authorized driver, in a closed delivery van, and the sets are packed into a plastic delivery bin
- Keep loan set room tidy and organized
- Develop with manager concerned a plan based on divisional strategy thereby ensuring strategic targets are included and met
- Report challenges to manager concerned immediately
- Communicate supply challenges to manager concerned and customers
- Report on all relevant market information: changes in customer requirements, competitor activities, complaints, etc
- Ensure product knowledge is on a high level and is up to date at all times
- Ensure knowledge of competitor products and relevant guidelines is updated regularly
- Acknowledge the importance of customer service at all times.
- Ensure any Product Quality Defect or Product Complaint is immediately reported to the Quality Assurance Department.
- Product recalls are deemed serious and dealt with promptly as per company procedure.
- Immediately report any defects in the building, equipment or any other safety concern to the relevant manager.
Minimum Requirements:
- Experience in Loan Set Management/Registered Nurse with theatre experience, including knowledge of theatre layout, procedures, stock, equipment and instruments needed.
- Technically minded
- Team Oriented
- High operational readiness
- Good Communication skills
- Work under pressure
- Working overtime/ weekends if required and Shifts
