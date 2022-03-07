Network Engineer (L3)

Are you tired of being micro managed? Do you want to be your own boss and work a flexible schedule without a long commute to work? Are you looking for a new IT career with a great income potential? This Network Engineer (L3) role is perfect for you!

Requirements:

Moderate years of relevant managed services experience

Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts (that first and second -line cannot resolve).

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.

Assist in analyzing, assigning and escalating support calls.

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.

Provide onsite technical support to clients (when required) and provide field engineering services to clients.

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality.

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT.

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work.

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

