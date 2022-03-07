Are you tired of being micro managed? Do you want to be your own boss and work a flexible schedule without a long commute to work? Are you looking for a new IT career with a great income potential? This Network Engineer (L3) role is perfect for you!
Requirements:
- Moderate years of relevant managed services experience
- Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now
- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational
- Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts (that first and second -line cannot resolve).
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
- Assist in analyzing, assigning and escalating support calls.
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.
- Provide onsite technical support to clients (when required) and provide field engineering services to clients.
- Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality.
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT.
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work.
Apply NOW!
Desired Skills:
- Network Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years