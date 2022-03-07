Network Engineer (L3)

Mar 7, 2022

Are you tired of being micro managed? Do you want to be your own boss and work a flexible schedule without a long commute to work? Are you looking for a new IT career with a great income potential? This Network Engineer (L3) role is perfect for you!

Requirements:

  • Moderate years of relevant managed services experience
  • Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now
  • Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational
  • Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts (that first and second -line cannot resolve).
  • Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
  • Assist in analyzing, assigning and escalating support calls.
  • Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.
  • Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.
  • Provide onsite technical support to clients (when required) and provide field engineering services to clients.
  • Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality.
  • Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT.
  • Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work.

Apply NOW!

Desired Skills:

  • Network Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

