Network Security Engineer

Mar 7, 2022

Are you tired of being micro managed? Do you want to be your own boss and work a flexible schedule without a long commute to work? Are you looking for a new IT career with a great income potential? This IT Network Security Engineer role is perfect for you!

Requirements:

  • Interfaces with corporate executives to train and educate
  • Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans.
  • Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network.
  • Perform firewalls and other network tools.
  • Verify that all systems are connected together as a connected system.
  • Provide system documentation as well as maintenance documentation.
  • Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.
  • Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram.
  • Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources Develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets
  • Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational.
  • Uses threat modeling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool.
  • CCNP Enterprise
  • CCIE
  • NSE5
  • ITIL

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • NSE5
  • CCIE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position