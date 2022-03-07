Network Security Engineer

Are you tired of being micro managed? Do you want to be your own boss and work a flexible schedule without a long commute to work? Are you looking for a new IT career with a great income potential? This IT Network Security Engineer role is perfect for you!

Requirements:

Interfaces with corporate executives to train and educate

Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans.

Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network.

Perform firewalls and other network tools.

Verify that all systems are connected together as a connected system.

Provide system documentation as well as maintenance documentation.

Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.

Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram.

Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources Develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets

Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational.

Uses threat modeling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool.

CCNP Enterprise

CCIE

NSE5

ITIL

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

