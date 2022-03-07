Are you tired of being micro managed? Do you want to be your own boss and work a flexible schedule without a long commute to work? Are you looking for a new IT career with a great income potential? This IT Network Security Engineer role is perfect for you!
Requirements:
- Interfaces with corporate executives to train and educate
- Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans.
- Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network.
- Perform firewalls and other network tools.
- Verify that all systems are connected together as a connected system.
- Provide system documentation as well as maintenance documentation.
- Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.
- Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram.
- Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources Develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets
- Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational.
- Uses threat modeling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool.
- CCNP Enterprise
- CCIE
- NSE5
- ITIL
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- NSE5
- CCIE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years