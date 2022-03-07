QlikView and Cognos Administrator

Qlikview
- Monitor performance, reliability, and availability of the Qlikview technical environment
- Monitor usage patterns and the response times of Qlikview applications and formulate actions and strategies to improve performance
- Manage compliance and capacity demands
- Administer Qlikview applications and install required upgrades and patches
- Conduct capacity planning and formulate actions and strategies around data growth
- Formulate, implement, and maintain backup and recovery plans
- Formulate, implement, and maintain Qlikview disaster recovery strategy
- Give input in Qlikview Architecture and Design Forums and review technical design documents in partnership with Data Architect(s) and Technical Manager(s)
- Effectively manage problems in a timeously manner
- Utilise problem solving skills & techniques to drive the resolution of issues
- Build and maintain relationships across business, branch and regional managers (Field), and IT
- Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant IT teams (Infrastructure, Networks and Database Administration)
- Communicate effectively with internal and external clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business and technical solutions
Cognos
- Administer, monitor and maintain the Cognos BI systems and reports to maximise uptime and reliability
- Provide technical support to the Cognos power users
Primary Responsibilities
- Assisting team members with issues related to Qlik – Troubleshooting using Qlik technology
- After-hours and weekend standby support required
- Responsible for investigating Qlik related issues and providing feedback to users and business.
- Performance tuning and monitoring
- Creation of ODBC Connections as required by team
- Platform administration of Qlik Servers, managing licenses, Day to Day environment monitoring
- Assist with weekly implementations and deployment of changes Skills And Experience
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- 5-8 Years Experience in BI Administration, with 3- 5 Years Experience specialising in QlikView/QlikSense Administration including architecture, security setups, performance tuning and monitoring.
- Should be able to handle Platform administration of QlikView/QlikSense Server, assigning license, Supporting Dashboards, Granting User Access, Day to Day environment monitoring.
- Ability to configure, audit and analyse data from Qlik repository database.
- Must be technically adept at QlikView/QlikSense Administration including performance tuning and monitoring.
- Experience with QlikView/QlikSense application deployment, installation, Upgrade, Backup and configuration.
- Experience on working with QlikView/QlikSense Management Console (QMC), QlikView/QlikSense Server, Publisher, Qlik data load editor and different QlikView/QlikSense scripts.
- Must have Qlik Technology experience (i.e QlikView, Qlik Sense, Nprinting ) as well as programming experience in SQL – in agile technology desired (Jira, Confluence, etc.)
- Qualifications – Diploma/Bachelor Degree (Information Systems; Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering) or equivalent (preferred but not essential)
- Certification in QlikView or QlikSense System Administration will be an advantage