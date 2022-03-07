SAP PM/MM Business Analyst

Requirements
- Documents requirements for new applications, system enhancements, and modifications.
- Works closely with customers to ensure system performance targets are met.
- Communicates risks and issues and their impact to stakeholders.
- Helps develop, document, and communicate standards and guidelines within the project.
- Collect, analyze and provide reports on business and project metrics.
- Experience in configuration from an IT perspective
Qualifications
- Five years of experience as a PM/MM analyst with a strong background in business process modeling and analysis.
- Ability to manage multiple systems within SAP ERP/CRM environment.
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Systems or a related field required
- Experience in designing and building business processes is required.