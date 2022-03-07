SAP PM/MM Business Analyst

Mar 7, 2022

Requirements

  • Documents requirements for new applications, system enhancements, and modifications.
  • Works closely with customers to ensure system performance targets are met.
  • Communicates risks and issues and their impact to stakeholders.
  • Helps develop, document, and communicate standards and guidelines within the project.
  • Collect, analyze and provide reports on business and project metrics.
  • Experience in configuration from an IT perspective

Qualifications

  • Five years of experience as a PM/MM analyst with a strong background in business process modeling and analysis.
  • Ability to manage multiple systems within SAP ERP/CRM environment.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Systems or a related field required
  • Experience in designing and building business processes is required.

Learn more/Apply for this position