SDWAN Network Engineer (L2)

Mar 7, 2022

If you are an SDWAN Network Engineer with at least 4 years working experience. This role is for you!

If you are looking to upskill and grow your expertise, our client based in Cape Town is the place to be.

Requirements:

  • Work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role – 4-5 years working with Fortinet, Cisco, PaloAlto or VeloCloud would be an advantage
  • A qualification (certificate/degree/diploma) in Information Technology or Computer Science or related field
  • Intermediate understanding of SD-WAN
  • Understanding of IPT

Responsibilities:

  • Create templates that can be used to push to all sites
  • Configure entire management, monitoring and reporting using Fortinet tech tools (Fortianalyzer) and current monitoring tools
  • Effectively create and utilize lab setups to duplicate and solve problems, validate planned changes to software and hardware design.
  • Assist with implementation of upgrades and enhancements to WAN services, including communications, preparation of documentation and training
  • Review and/or vet technical functional specifications and low-level network solutions design documentation, ensuring those are complete, correct and kept current
  • Primary responsibility for the implementation of the Hubs, Interconnect and Pilot sites
  • Execute test plans and logs results. Gather supporting documentation such as installation photos and speed tests.

Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

  • CISCO
  • SDWAN
  • IPT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position