SDWAN Network Engineer (L2)

If you are an SDWAN Network Engineer with at least 4 years working experience. This role is for you!
If you are looking to upskill and grow your expertise, our client based in Cape Town is the place to be.
Requirements:
- Work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role – 4-5 years working with Fortinet, Cisco, PaloAlto or VeloCloud would be an advantage
- A qualification (certificate/degree/diploma) in Information Technology or Computer Science or related field
- Intermediate understanding of SD-WAN
- Understanding of IPT
Responsibilities:
- Create templates that can be used to push to all sites
- Configure entire management, monitoring and reporting using Fortinet tech tools (Fortianalyzer) and current monitoring tools
- Effectively create and utilize lab setups to duplicate and solve problems, validate planned changes to software and hardware design.
- Assist with implementation of upgrades and enhancements to WAN services, including communications, preparation of documentation and training
- Review and/or vet technical functional specifications and low-level network solutions design documentation, ensuring those are complete, correct and kept current
- Primary responsibility for the implementation of the Hubs, Interconnect and Pilot sites
- Execute test plans and logs results. Gather supporting documentation such as installation photos and speed tests.
Desired Skills:
- CISCO
- SDWAN
- IPT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years