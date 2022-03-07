SDWAN Network Engineer (L2)

If you are an SDWAN Network Engineer with at least 4 years working experience. This role is for you!

If you are looking to upskill and grow your expertise, our client based in Cape Town is the place to be.

Requirements:

Work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role – 4-5 years working with Fortinet, Cisco, PaloAlto or VeloCloud would be an advantage

A qualification (certificate/degree/diploma) in Information Technology or Computer Science or related field

Intermediate understanding of SD-WAN

Understanding of IPT

Responsibilities:

Create templates that can be used to push to all sites

Configure entire management, monitoring and reporting using Fortinet tech tools (Fortianalyzer) and current monitoring tools

Effectively create and utilize lab setups to duplicate and solve problems, validate planned changes to software and hardware design.

Assist with implementation of upgrades and enhancements to WAN services, including communications, preparation of documentation and training

Review and/or vet technical functional specifications and low-level network solutions design documentation, ensuring those are complete, correct and kept current

Primary responsibility for the implementation of the Hubs, Interconnect and Pilot sites

Execute test plans and logs results. Gather supporting documentation such as installation photos and speed tests.

Desired Skills:

CISCO

SDWAN

IPT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

