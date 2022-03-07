Senior Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions end to end. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.

FINANCE

  • Analyses & Document AS-IS processes for Fleet Systems
  • Document AS IS and TO BE Processes for system enhancements and new Systems
  • Document Business Requirements for reports and Dashboards

CLIENT SERVICE

  • Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Business Analysts or Project Manager

Service Excellence

  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
  • Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
  • Provide fleet management advisory role to our existing clients
  • Research, analyze and make recommendations to business and clients
  • Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
  • Responding to internal and external queries
  • Building good working relationships with all clients

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Optimization

  • Business and financial requirements documentation.
  • Putting together Value proposition reports on all initiatives.
  • Logging initiatives that are qualified to the Fleet business projects prioritization list.
  • Managing project prioritization with internal stakeholders.
  • Putting together test cases for systems and reports
  • Documenting business cases on new initiatives for presenting to the Stakeholders.
  • Involved in system or solution release through User Acceptance Testing participation to qualify if all the requirements are met
  • Getting Sign Off from Users
  • Engagement with IT Team on system enhancements projects for Fleet business.
  • Processes Optimization projects within Fleet divisions.
  • New web reports and enhancements to web reports
  • Document Business & System Rules that govern the Fleet Systems
  • Complete all billing and optimization of processes

Process design

  • Design appropriate processes to support business operations
  • Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
  • Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
  • Periodic review of functionality
  • Completed design documents

System Enhancements

  • System bug fixes
  • Research and development
  • Troubleshooting and R&D
  • Fault finding and investigation
  • Data imports are up to date
  • Static and Dynamic Reports enhancements and development

Effective Administration

  • Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
  • Cost saving in terms of time
  • Reports created efficiently and on time

ADMINISTRATION

  • Assist System Admin with troubleshooting and resolution
  • Completes new system builds and enhancements
  • Data extracts
  • Complete all billing cycles on time and in full
  • Performing daily, weekly, and monthly internal or client administrative duties
  • Data Extraction and notification of frequently used extracts for reporting builds.

LEARNING & GROWTH
Contribution to teamwork in Department

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the business’ core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Promote harmony and teamwork
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge
  • Show willingness to help others
  • Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
    Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
  • Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role
  • Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently

Personal and intellectual capital development

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Preparation and signing off, of personal development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
  • Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
  • In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the jo, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured)
  • Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
  • Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses

Qualifications

Degree

Experience

5 years plus experience in Fleet Management

Skills

  • Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2014 (Experienced)
  • Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes

Experience with all of the following:

  • MS O365
  • Fleet Activ
  • PowerBI
  • Solid understanding of Fleet processes and procedures
  • Agile methodology
  • Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
  • High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
  • Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimum supervision
  • Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Good teamwork and communication skills
  • Motivated and result oriented
  • Solid experience in the Fleet industry in products such as FML, STR, MM etc.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL 2008
  • MS O365
  • Innovation
  • PowerBI
  • Fleetactiv

