Senior Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions end to end. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.
FINANCE
- Analyses & Document AS-IS processes for Fleet Systems
- Document AS IS and TO BE Processes for system enhancements and new Systems
- Document Business Requirements for reports and Dashboards
CLIENT SERVICE
- Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Business Analysts or Project Manager
Service Excellence
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
- Provide fleet management advisory role to our existing clients
- Research, analyze and make recommendations to business and clients
- Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
- Responding to internal and external queries
- Building good working relationships with all clients
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Optimization
- Business and financial requirements documentation.
- Putting together Value proposition reports on all initiatives.
- Logging initiatives that are qualified to the Fleet business projects prioritization list.
- Managing project prioritization with internal stakeholders.
- Putting together test cases for systems and reports
- Documenting business cases on new initiatives for presenting to the Stakeholders.
- Involved in system or solution release through User Acceptance Testing participation to qualify if all the requirements are met
- Getting Sign Off from Users
- Engagement with IT Team on system enhancements projects for Fleet business.
- Processes Optimization projects within Fleet divisions.
- New web reports and enhancements to web reports
- Document Business & System Rules that govern the Fleet Systems
- Complete all billing and optimization of processes
Process design
- Design appropriate processes to support business operations
- Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
- Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
- Periodic review of functionality
- Completed design documents
System Enhancements
- System bug fixes
- Research and development
- Troubleshooting and R&D
- Fault finding and investigation
- Data imports are up to date
- Static and Dynamic Reports enhancements and development
Effective Administration
- Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
- Cost saving in terms of time
- Reports created efficiently and on time
ADMINISTRATION
- Assist System Admin with troubleshooting and resolution
- Completes new system builds and enhancements
- Data extracts
- Complete all billing cycles on time and in full
- Performing daily, weekly, and monthly internal or client administrative duties
- Data Extraction and notification of frequently used extracts for reporting builds.
LEARNING & GROWTH
Contribution to teamwork in Department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role
- Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently
Personal and intellectual capital development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off, of personal development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
- In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the jo, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured)
- Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
- Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses
Qualifications
Degree
Experience
5 years plus experience in Fleet Management
Skills
- Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2014 (Experienced)
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
Experience with all of the following:
- MS O365
- Fleet Activ
- PowerBI
- Solid understanding of Fleet processes and procedures
- Agile methodology
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
- High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
- Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimum supervision
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Good teamwork and communication skills
- Motivated and result oriented
- Solid experience in the Fleet industry in products such as FML, STR, MM etc.
Desired Skills:
- SQL 2008
- MS O365
- Innovation
- PowerBI
- Fleetactiv