Senior Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions end to end. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.

FINANCE

Analyses & Document AS-IS processes for Fleet Systems

Document AS IS and TO BE Processes for system enhancements and new Systems

Document Business Requirements for reports and Dashboards

CLIENT SERVICE

Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Business Analysts or Project Manager

Service Excellence

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

Provide fleet management advisory role to our existing clients

Research, analyze and make recommendations to business and clients

Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders

Responding to internal and external queries

Building good working relationships with all clients

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Optimization

Business and financial requirements documentation.

Putting together Value proposition reports on all initiatives.

Logging initiatives that are qualified to the Fleet business projects prioritization list.

Managing project prioritization with internal stakeholders.

Putting together test cases for systems and reports

Documenting business cases on new initiatives for presenting to the Stakeholders.

Involved in system or solution release through User Acceptance Testing participation to qualify if all the requirements are met

Getting Sign Off from Users

Engagement with IT Team on system enhancements projects for Fleet business.

Processes Optimization projects within Fleet divisions.

New web reports and enhancements to web reports

Document Business & System Rules that govern the Fleet Systems

Complete all billing and optimization of processes

Process design

Design appropriate processes to support business operations

Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient

Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for

Periodic review of functionality

Completed design documents

System Enhancements

System bug fixes

Research and development

Troubleshooting and R&D

Fault finding and investigation

Data imports are up to date

Static and Dynamic Reports enhancements and development

Effective Administration

Providing Business reports to internal and external clients

Cost saving in terms of time

Reports created efficiently and on time

ADMINISTRATION

Assist System Admin with troubleshooting and resolution

Completes new system builds and enhancements

Data extracts

Complete all billing cycles on time and in full

Performing daily, weekly, and monthly internal or client administrative duties

Data Extraction and notification of frequently used extracts for reporting builds.

LEARNING & GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork in Department

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties

Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role

Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently

Personal and intellectual capital development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off, of personal development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the jo, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured)

Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager

Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses

Qualifications

Degree

Experience

5 years plus experience in Fleet Management

Skills

Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2014 (Experienced)

Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes

Experience with all of the following:

MS O365

Fleet Activ

PowerBI

Solid understanding of Fleet processes and procedures

Agile methodology

Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements

High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information

Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimum supervision

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Good teamwork and communication skills

Motivated and result oriented

Solid experience in the Fleet industry in products such as FML, STR, MM etc.

Desired Skills:

SQL 2008

MS O365

Innovation

PowerBI

Fleetactiv

