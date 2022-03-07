Senior C# Analyst Programmer with Angular 9 Restful – Remote- R900k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Join one of the top companies that specialises in financial products and services.

You will modifying the existing software to correct errors and adapt it to new hardware or upgrade interfaces and improve performance. You will also be analysing information and plan the installation of a new system or modification of an existing system.

This dynamic business offers exciting cross divisional opportunities to those wishing to expand their horizons. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

10 years’ experience in C#

Senior C#.Net Analyst Programmer with Angular 9 AND RESTful API

.Net Core

Angular 9 +

RESTful API

Web API

SQL

C#

Reference Number for this position is FM53600 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

