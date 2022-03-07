Senior JAVA Developer

What you will be doing:

Design and develop highly performant Angular applications.

Consume secured REST API’s.

Adhere to architecture principles and policies.

Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).

Contribute in design sessions.

Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

Produce code that is easily maintainable.

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

Adhere to technical standards.

Produce code that is well documented.

Assist other developers.

Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

Prepare technical specifications.

Perform unit and system testing.

Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.

Adhere to deadlines.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or related qualification

5 years of full-time software development experience.

What Technologies you will use:

Languages:

Java 8

JavaScript / TypeScript

SQL

Frameworks and specs:

Java EE 7+

Spring Boot

Angular 2+

REST service design (Open API) and Implementation

Consuming Rest/SOAP based services

Runtimes and tools:

Apache Maven

NodeJS

Git / Gitlab

Jenkins

Ansible

Methodologies:

Scrum

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Learn more/Apply for this position