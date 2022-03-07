Senior JAVA Developer

What you will be doing:
- Design and develop highly performant Angular applications.
- Consume secured REST API’s.
- Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
- Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).
- Contribute in design sessions.
- Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
- Produce code that is easily maintainable.
- Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
- Adhere to technical standards.
- Produce code that is well documented.
- Assist other developers.
- Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
- Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
- Prepare technical specifications.
- Perform unit and system testing.
- Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored
- Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
- Adhere to deadlines.
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT degree or related qualification
- 5 years of full-time software development experience.
What Technologies you will use:
Languages:
- Java 8
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- SQL
Frameworks and specs:
- Java EE 7+
- Spring Boot
- Angular 2+
- REST service design (Open API) and Implementation
- Consuming Rest/SOAP based services
Runtimes and tools:
- Apache Maven
- NodeJS
- Git / Gitlab
- Jenkins
- Ansible
Methodologies:
- Scrum
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.