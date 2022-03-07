Senior Software Developer

The Role: We are looking for a Senior Software Developer who is willing to work on a 1 year contract position at our company.

Responsibilities:

As part of the Central Support Service Team the purpose of this role is to, as an Senior Software Developer, perform the following roles:

Primary: Senior Software Engineer

Secondary: Application Support

The overall deliverables of these roles are to ensure that the contract delivery objectives are met as per the SLA in relation to:

Incident Support / Reactive Support

Proactive Maintenance and Administration

Continuous Improvements Objectives

Service Requests

Primary Role ?? Senior Software Developer

Perform all design and code writing activities to ensure optimal functionality of the National Integrated Water Information System

Lead a team of Developers

Utilize SDLC prescripts in providing efficient services to the client

Manage and execute all change requests

Analyse and gather information

Design a complete solution and implement all necessary features to achieve request

Document/Update Designs and As-Built documentation

Testing and Quality Assurance of development work

Source Control Management

Secondary Role ?? Application Support

Perform preventative, adaptive and perfective maintenance to application runtime environment

Manage IIS service and configuration to allow availability of the application

Manage Microsoft SQL Server services

Monitor application status and logs and respond to unexpected situation

Resolve issues that arise due to infrastructure maintenance

Database backup and maintenance

Disaster Recovery Management

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

National Diploma Information Technology

MCSD Application Builder: Web Applications

Qualifications preferred:

Bachelor??s Degree in Information Technology or equivalent

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

Experience required:

8+ years?? experience as a Full Stack Developer Using ASP .NET MVC 4 or above, C# 5, SQL, JQuery, ECMA Script 6, Python 2 and Knockout JS

Practical understanding of Deploying web application to IIS and configuring IIS

Proven track record to implement solution from the ground up without a technical specification

Hands on Experience of working with Microsoft SQL Server 2012 or above

Ability to write SQL views, stored procedures and tables

Key Accountabilities: Duties:

A developer who is comfortable working on their own on the web front-end, service layer, or database

Working with key Digital teams to understand the requirements of the business and working from the end goal backwards

Designing the solution to best fit the needs of the business

Bringing your experience as a full-stack developer to produce these businesses enhancing applications and software

Utilising your front-end skills to provide functional and intuitive user interfaces

Participating in daily stand-ups to ensure that the fortnightly sprint cycles are going to be met

Taking on a leadership role you will review the teams code, mentoring junior members of the team and representing the team within the customer

Be adaptable by demonstrating flexibility in the face of change and opportunities to improve delivery, and projects a positive demeanour regardless of working conditions.

Must show the ability to facilitate multiple conflicting priorities without losing composure, by balancing various priorities in order to manage incidents, ensure the completion of essential projects and to meet critical deadlines.

Have organizational skills by managing their time effectively, maintain an organized workspace, and handle all required administrative functions correctly such as physical documentation.

Be proactive by demonstrating the ability to be proactive in the role and to prevent incidents by being proactive.

Utilize their technical competency skills to effectively interpret the environment and operational requirements and to anticipate the issues and needs of the environment

Personality and Attributes:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;??

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy and keen.

