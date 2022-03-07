Senior Software Quality Engineer at BET Software

The Senior Software Quality (SSE) Engineer is responsible for architecting new automated test strategies and frameworks, in addition to creating, implementing, and automating testing in support of software test requirements. The Senior Engineer works with SQA Engineers and QA Analysts to develop, maintain, and enhance the test automation framework and automation infrastructure. In addition, the Senior SQA Engineer will execute and report on planned tests, report and manage defects, regress software fixes for new and existing products, assist development with replicating and debugging problems and develop new test automation solutions as needed. The Senior SQA Engineer demonstrates innovation, leadership, and mentorship skills in addition to possessing a strong technical and programming/test automation skillset.

Minimum requirements:

A BSc, BCom, Ndip, or relevant degree.

ISTQB Technical Test Analyst or ISTQB Test Automation Engineer or ISTQB Performance Testing or relevant programming certification e.g. JavaScript.

At least 3 years of Technical Testing experience.

Responsibilities:

Coach and mentor SQA Engineers and QA Analysts in the execution of testing efforts.

Coordinate the work efforts of Engineers and Analysts in the execution of testing efforts.

Lead effort to review product specifications and work with others to develop appropriate test strategies and detailed test plans and test architectures.

Lead formal reviews of test plans, designs, and requirements documents with cross-functional teams.

Accurately predict the amount of effort required for projects and tasks. Develop plans and schedules based on these predictions.

Architect, implement, and manage automated suites of black-box and white-box test scripts.

Identify product issues and write detailed bug reports during the product development cycle.

Communicate and coordinate with peers and senior-level individuals in cross-functional groups to articulate and compare alternative testing approaches.

Lead defect management and maintenance. Review defects that escaped to the field to learn how they could have been prevented or detected.

Lead documentation reviews during the product release cycle to ensure quality and comprehensive product documentation.

Lead monitoring of test execution across multiple code branches and multiple platforms.

Research, Develop and/or Recommend tools to assist SQA Engineers and QA Analysts in test planning, execution, and reporting.

Utilize tools such as code coverage tools to assess the coverage of test suites and make recommendations for additional test cases.

Test Planning

Conducts requirements gathering by:

Attending brainstorming, scoping, sprint planning sessions with developers, project managers, Business analysts, and customers.

Reviews the BRD, specification, and relevant project documentation.

Understand how the software works, as well as the business requirements and drivers for the software, and how this would integrate with the current system or framework.

Strong understanding of the scope of the project, the test time required, and quality expectations.

Identify and raise risks, advise on mitigation plans.

Define test strategy to reduce testing time and effort.

Ensure the required test artefacts/software are available (PC specs, browsers, devices).

Identifies features to be tested and features not to be tested.

Implement effective test techniques (BVA, EP, etc.)

Able to modify and refactor test plans, test suites, and test cases to ensure the shortest test time with the greatest test coverage

Informs relevant stakeholders of any deviation from the current plan.

Obtaining approvals of relevant stakeholders of the project.

Executes testing

Conducts necessary checks to ensure testing can be conducted with minimal disruptions.

Deployments were successful and RAT’s (Release acceptance tests) have passed.

Software is in a testable state.

Team members assigned to the project have relevant software and skills.

Load & performance, security, and automation scripts are completed and ready for execution.

Completes tasks assigned within the time allocated and requests additional tasks upon completion.

Executes all relevant test types with DB verification and monitoring.

Uses relevant tools to improve efficiency.

Completes all assigned work according to the test plan/work assignment.

Executes testing on all integrated software components (E.I.S, Syx, etc.)

Ensures all previously open defects are closed and follows the bug cycle completely.

Defect logging

Ensures all defect entries are concise, accurate, and unambiguous which conforms to the standard of the BET QA team.

Defects are logged immediately upon being identified and relevant investigation is conducted (Steps to reproduce, occurrences, severity).

Ensures all stakeholders are informed immediately of critical bugs which alter timelines or jeopardize the deadlines of the project.

Assists developers, support, customers to reproduce defects and keeps the impact of this support on the test effort to a minimum.

Test Leadership

Ensures all test items and team members are available to complete testing.

Able to troubleshoot, identify and resolve or escalate issues to the relevant teams.

Able to Test lead complex, complex+ projects to completion.

Plans and allocates tasks for the team members efficiently and effectively.

Assist junior/inexperienced test leads when required.

Substitutes for the test lead when required.

Identifies obstacles that may affect project deadline and takes necessary action.

Skills and competencies:

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Strong emotional intelligence and levels of adaptability.

Strong levels of leadership and mentorship capabilities.

Capability to work under pressure and in a fast-paced growing environment.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Must have strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent innovative and continual improvement outlook.

Must have attention to detail and take accountability.

Excellent reporting, and presentation capabilities.

Please note that only candidates who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be considered.

If you have not been contacted within 30 days, kindly consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

selenium

Java

scala

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Joining BET Software is an opportunity to become a part of one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest technological success stories, disrupting global markets with our vanguard software solutions. Our multiskilled team is passionate about pushing boundaries to create world-class solutions. We offer a dynamic work environment that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint to establish BET as a leader in global markets. Consider coming along for the ride…you’ll never be bored.

Learn more/Apply for this position