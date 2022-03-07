Software Developer

Mar 7, 2022

The Role: A top automotive company requires talent as Software Developer for their Team with strong Angular and Rest Web Services experience.

Skills and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years experience Angular Frontend Version 5 ?? 10
  • 5 years C# experience (Web API/ Rest API & Rest web services)
  • SQL Database Tables experience
  • Compliance Testing

Key Accountabilities: Systems Development:

  • Creating Web APIs, Rest APIs and Restful web services using C#
  • Angular Frontend Version 5 ?? 10
  • Create stored procedures
  • Create and maintain database table in SQL
  • Utilizing Entity Framework for development

Operational Support:

  • Monitor and identify problems on failed logs
  • Investigate and find solutions to operational problems
  • Identify problem areas and make kaizen suggestions to users
  • Ensure that data integrity is maintained

Compliance & Sox:

  • Test to ensure that all SD processes comply to legal requirements. (King 3, POPI, Tyre tax, etc.)
  • Adhere to change management process
  • Ensure that data integrity is maintained

Personality and Attributes: Work / Personality Characteristics:

  • Passionate about technologies
  • Attention to detail
  • Solutions driven
  • Good time management
  • Good communicator (Verbal and Written)

Learn more/Apply for this position