The Role: A top automotive company requires talent as Software Developer for their Team with strong Angular and Rest Web Services experience.
Skills and Experience: Essential Experience:
- 3 – 5 years experience Angular Frontend Version 5 ?? 10
- 5 years C# experience (Web API/ Rest API & Rest web services)
- SQL Database Tables experience
- Compliance Testing
Key Accountabilities: Systems Development:
- Creating Web APIs, Rest APIs and Restful web services using C#
- Angular Frontend Version 5 ?? 10
- Create stored procedures
- Create and maintain database table in SQL
- Utilizing Entity Framework for development
Operational Support:
- Monitor and identify problems on failed logs
- Investigate and find solutions to operational problems
- Identify problem areas and make kaizen suggestions to users
- Ensure that data integrity is maintained
Compliance & Sox:
- Test to ensure that all SD processes comply to legal requirements. (King 3, POPI, Tyre tax, etc.)
- Adhere to change management process
- Ensure that data integrity is maintained
Personality and Attributes: Work / Personality Characteristics:
- Passionate about technologies
- Attention to detail
- Solutions driven
- Good time management
- Good communicator (Verbal and Written)