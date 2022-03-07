Software Developer

The Role: A top automotive company requires talent as Software Developer for their Team with strong Angular and Rest Web Services experience.

Skills and Experience: Essential Experience:

3 – 5 years experience Angular Frontend Version 5 ?? 10

5 years C# experience (Web API/ Rest API & Rest web services)

SQL Database Tables experience

Compliance Testing

Key Accountabilities: Systems Development:

Creating Web APIs, Rest APIs and Restful web services using C#

Angular Frontend Version 5 ?? 10

Create stored procedures

Create and maintain database table in SQL

Utilizing Entity Framework for development

Operational Support:

Monitor and identify problems on failed logs

Investigate and find solutions to operational problems

Identify problem areas and make kaizen suggestions to users

Ensure that data integrity is maintained

Compliance & Sox:

Test to ensure that all SD processes comply to legal requirements. (King 3, POPI, Tyre tax, etc.)

Adhere to change management process

Ensure that data integrity is maintained

Personality and Attributes: Work / Personality Characteristics:

Passionate about technologies

Attention to detail

Solutions driven

Good time management

Good communicator (Verbal and Written)

