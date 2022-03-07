Software Developer at Let’s Recruit

Our client has a vacancy available for a Software Developer who will form part of an application software development team, developing software for user applications.

Academic Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering

Skills and Experience required:

2 – 3 Years of relevant industry or postgraduate experience required.

C++ experience

The following software skills will be highly beneficial: C#, XAML proficiency UML XML Linux proficiency (as well as development experience within Linux) REST Interfaces Python



