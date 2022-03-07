Software Developer at Let’s Recruit

Our client has a vacancy available for a Software Developer who will form part of an application software development team, developing software for user applications.
Academic Qualifications Required:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
Skills and Experience required:
- 2 – 3 Years of relevant industry or postgraduate experience required.
- C++ experience
- The following software skills will be highly beneficial:
- C#, XAML proficiency
- UML
- XML
- Linux proficiency (as well as development experience within Linux)
- REST Interfaces
- Python