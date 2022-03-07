Software Developer at Let’s Recruit

Our client has a vacancy available for a Software Developer who will form part of an application software development team, developing software for user applications.

Academic Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering

Skills and Experience required:

  • 2 – 3 Years of relevant industry or postgraduate experience required.
  • C++ experience
  • The following software skills will be highly beneficial:
    • C#, XAML proficiency
    • UML
    • XML
    • Linux proficiency (as well as development experience within Linux)
    • REST Interfaces
    • Python

