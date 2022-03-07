Software Developer at Let’s Recruit

Mar 7, 2022

Our client has a vacancy available for a Development Engineer with a passion for automation and control systems.

Academic Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical, Electronic, Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering (BScEng/BEng)
  • Master’s Degree in Electrical, Electronic, Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering (MScEng/MEng), specializing in control systems, is recommended.

Skills and Experience:

  • 0 – 3 Years experience
  • Control system design
  • Modelling and simulation of discrete and continuous systems
  • Proficiency in MATLAB & Simulink
  • Reporting and documentation
  • Advantageous skills and experience (not required):
    • Model-based design
    • Hardware-in-the-Loop Simulation
    • Design of control systems for safety critical systems.

The role includes:
The successful candidate will form part of the organisation’s automation group specialising in simulation and control systems. The duties and responsibilities may include but is not limited to:

  • Formal design, development, implementation and verification of systems, subsystems and associated control systems, simulation models, electronics, embedded software / firmware and mechanics.
  • As a Development Engineer, the focus will be on understanding and providing inputs towards high-level design architectures and interfaces and the low-level detailed design, implementation and verification thereof.
  • Contributing towards the Development Engineering outputs for a specific project, including all design, documentation and verification artefacts.
  • Implementation the organization’s system engineering processes, plans and policies as applicable to a specific project.
  • Assisting with the organization’s production efforts, including procurement, supplier management, SRU level assembling and testing, LRU level assembly and testing, environmental stress screening, qualification and support.
  • Performing minor administrative roles within the company if required.

