Software Developer at Let’s Recruit

Our client has a vacancy available for a Development Engineer with a passion for automation and control systems.

Academic Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical, Electronic, Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering (BScEng/BEng)

Master’s Degree in Electrical, Electronic, Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering (MScEng/MEng), specializing in control systems, is recommended.

Skills and Experience:

0 – 3 Years experience

Control system design

Modelling and simulation of discrete and continuous systems

Proficiency in MATLAB & Simulink

Reporting and documentation

Advantageous skills and experience (not required): Model-based design Hardware-in-the-Loop Simulation Design of control systems for safety critical systems.



The role includes:

The successful candidate will form part of the organisation’s automation group specialising in simulation and control systems. The duties and responsibilities may include but is not limited to:

Formal design, development, implementation and verification of systems, subsystems and associated control systems, simulation models, electronics, embedded software / firmware and mechanics.

As a Development Engineer, the focus will be on understanding and providing inputs towards high-level design architectures and interfaces and the low-level detailed design, implementation and verification thereof.

Contributing towards the Development Engineering outputs for a specific project, including all design, documentation and verification artefacts.

Implementation the organization’s system engineering processes, plans and policies as applicable to a specific project.

Assisting with the organization’s production efforts, including procurement, supplier management, SRU level assembling and testing, LRU level assembly and testing, environmental stress screening, qualification and support.

Performing minor administrative roles within the company if required.

Learn more/Apply for this position