Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Software Developer / Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.
The candidate should meet the following:
- 8 years’ experience in as a Software Developer
- 5 years streaming experience (Kafka)
- 3 to 5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platform (Azure or AWS)
Role Tasks:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Specific Technical and functional skills
Required skills:
Software Development
- At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java including the necessary solution space eg. version control (Git)
- At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks eg. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
Streaming
- Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to services in the cloud as well as to BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)
Public Cloud
- Azure or Aws architect experience especially in conjunction BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture / software developer certification advantageous)
Added advantage:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, XUnit Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
If you meet the above requirements kindly forward you application across and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- git
- Javascript
- angular
- HTML5
- CSS
- cloud
- aws
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years