Software Developer / Cloud Specialist

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Software Developer / Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The candidate should meet the following:

8 years’ experience in as a Software Developer

5 years streaming experience (Kafka)

3 to 5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platform (Azure or AWS)

Role Tasks:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Specific Technical and functional skills

Required skills:

Software Development

At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java including the necessary solution space eg. version control (Git)

At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks eg. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Streaming

Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to services in the cloud as well as to BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)

Public Cloud

Azure or Aws architect experience especially in conjunction BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture / software developer certification advantageous)

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, XUnit Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward you application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

git

Javascript

angular

HTML5

CSS

cloud

aws

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position