Software Developer / Cloud Specialist

Mar 7, 2022

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Software Developer / Cloud Specialist to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The candidate should meet the following:

  • 8 years’ experience in as a Software Developer
  • 5 years streaming experience (Kafka)
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platform (Azure or AWS)

Role Tasks:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Specific Technical and functional skills

Required skills:

Software Development

  • At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java including the necessary solution space eg. version control (Git)
  • At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end
  • JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks eg. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Streaming

  • Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to services in the cloud as well as to BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)

Public Cloud

  • Azure or Aws architect experience especially in conjunction BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture / software developer certification advantageous)

Added advantage:

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, XUnit Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward you application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • git
  • Javascript
  • angular
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • cloud
  • aws

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

