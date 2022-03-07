Technical Lead Software Engineer (C#) – FULL REMOTE – International Greenfields Projects – up to R1.4m PA at eMerge IT Recruitment

This is a high-tech Scale up, community driven, digital Dev shop; the team is currently distributed across Ireland, Seychelles, Africa & South Africa & they are looking for some highly specialized Technical Leads with key knowledge in the C# Microsoft stack as well as cloud-based tech.

With lots of demand and growth in place, you will be required to conceptualise, understand, build, and improve business processes while building your own close-nit team who love their craft & strive to continually improve it. You will have the autonomy + freedom to create, control & help shape projects!

By nature, you are:

Easy-going and humble; you are self-managed, and able to produce quality, solid, robust code

You’ll get involved in the digital transformation of a rather competitive & niche product in the energy, insurance and claims industries, currently expanding across Africa and Europe

This is what we are looking for:

You come with 10+ years Microsoft Stack dev exp; with key skills in C#, .Net Core, SQL Server, Web API, Xamarin or other hybrids

2+ years’ experience in a lead capacity, mentoring, and guiding teams

Good cloud experience in either AWS/Azure; Platform as a Service (PaaS)

This team don’t care much for the degrees/accolades, but rather: passion, vision & purpose.

This is a great bunch to work for; it is a human-centric working environment as well as a top wealth and investments hub! They have big growth plans after a recent acquire by a US based company, and they are looking for an API Developer to develop high-quality designs which adhere with the appropriate development standards. It’s exciting times!

You can expect to work with some of the highest calibre talent there is. They typically look for curious, driven team players who love collaborating, and creating solutions!

Reference Number for this position is ND54691 which is a permanent position working remotely offering a cost to company of up to R1.4 mil per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

.Net Core

API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

