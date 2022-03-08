Angular Front End Developer at Iot.nxt

The purpose of this role is to utilize the relevant development languages and technologies to design, develop, and maintain software applications. The Software Engineer engages in identifying, designing, installing, and testing software systems they have built from the ground up. It can range from creating internal systems that can help businesses be more efficient to producing systems that can be sold on the open market. Once software developers have delivered the initial software system, they will also help in maintaining, and updating the system.

Knowledge: ?

Excellent knowledge of the latest required development languages and development technologies. ? Examples of required front-end languages and technologies – Angular, MVC, C#, ASP, AJAX, JavaScript, Typescript, and SQL Server (developing and shipping application code). ? Examples of required back-end languages and technologies – Microsoft .NET application development platform, C#, MVC, WCF, and some Angular and JavaScript. ? Examples of ML Engineering languages and technologies – Python, Tensorflow or PyTorch, Apache Kafka, Apache Beam, Mongo, SQL or Hadoop, Docker, Kubernetes or Apache

? Good working knowledge of Microsoft Azure / AWS. ? Good working knowledge of Agile development practises.

? Good working knowledge of Docker containers and Kubernetes. ? Good working knowledge of microservice architecture. ? Good working knowledge of MongoDB.

Desired Skills:

Angular

C#

Hadoop

Python

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IoT.nxt is a global Internet of Things company offering dynamic software and hardware IoT solutions. A small start-up founded in 2015, the company has increased its headcount by a staggering 30x in 6 years. In 2019, telecoms giant Vodacom acquired a 51% stake in [URL Removed] a move indicative of the reputation and value the IoT solutions platform has established.

In 2020, [URL Removed] partnered with Vodafone Business, further strengthening its position and reach in the global IoT market. A recognized Internet of Things innovator and recipient of numerous accolades from respected organizations like Microsoft and Gartner, [URL Removed] has made great progress in a very short time.

