Business Analyst at QES

Urgently sourcing a Senior Business Analyst (Cape Town, North) , for an Independent contract opportunity
Hybrid work-model
As a Business Analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned projects.
Your role will require the following:
- Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects
- Participate in designing the conceptual solution
- Describe data movements between systems / platforms
- Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement
- Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.
Key Performance Areas:
- Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas
- Produce quality outputs
- Business Requirements Document
- Process flow diagrams
- Context Diagrams
- User stories with acceptance criteria
- Meet deadlines and manage commitments
- Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
- Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.
- Stakeholder Management
- Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities.
- Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management
- Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders
Competencies Required:
- Sound analytical capability
- Sound technical knowledge
- Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC
- Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.
- A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team
- Able to manage conflict
- Help build / reinforce the team culture
- Self-motivated and able to work independently
- Work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment
- Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables
- Strong work ethic and professional
- Superb communication skills
Minimum Requirements
- At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required
Recommendations:
- Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable
- FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- SDLC
- AGILE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric