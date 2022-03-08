Business Intelligence Manager

Market related salary offered

2-year contract position

Our client is seeking to appoint a candidate with a Masters or Honours Degree in Development Economics/Management with at least 6 years experience in business management with an economic development flair with research and project management knowledge, as well as knowledge of the policy environment particularly the economic policy, industry and dynamics.

The primary objective of the role is to effectively manage, drive and develop the company’s services including the provision of business intelligence, SMME & Entrepreneurship Desk and Help Desk. Guided by the overall trade and investment strategy, the business intelligence role will involve conducting and overseeing the collection and the compilation of high-quality business intelligence reports – aimed at enhancing e businesses’ decision-making capabilities for trade and investment purposes, as well as to support more short-term information gathering through surveys, analysis and summary reports relating to specific issues.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 14 March 2022.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

SMME and Entrepreneurship Desk

Help Desk

Business Intelligence Tools

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

