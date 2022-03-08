C# Configuration Developer

My client who is a service provider has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.If you are the sort of Developer that sees a complicated problem and wants to solve and think it’s cool, and you can’t stop talking about what you do, then this is the place to apply to!!

Skills needed :

C#

RESTful API

MS SQL

.Net Core

Nice to Have:

Typescript

AWS Cloud Tech

CI/CD

Assembler

AngularJS

Kafka

B.Engineering Degree would be excellent, but any Engineering Qualification will do

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and pension

