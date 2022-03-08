C# Configuration Developer

My client who is a service provider has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.If you are the sort of Developer that sees a complicated problem and wants to solve and think it’s cool, and you can’t stop talking about what you do, then this is the place to apply to!!
Skills needed :
- C#
- RESTful API
- MS SQL
- .Net Core
Nice to Have:
- Typescript
- AWS Cloud Tech
- CI/CD
- Assembler
- AngularJS
- Kafka
B.Engineering Degree would be excellent, but any Engineering Qualification will do
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical and pension