C# Configuration Developer

Mar 8, 2022

My client who is a service provider has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.If you are the sort of Developer that sees a complicated problem and wants to solve and think it’s cool, and you can’t stop talking about what you do, then this is the place to apply to!!
Skills needed :

  • C#
  • RESTful API
  • MS SQL
  • .Net Core

Nice to Have:

  • Typescript
  • AWS Cloud Tech
  • CI/CD
  • Assembler
  • AngularJS
  • Kafka

B.Engineering Degree would be excellent, but any Engineering Qualification will do
Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and pension

