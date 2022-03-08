Developer

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science

Skills:

  • Android – Kotlin (preferred)/Java
  • iOS – Swift
  • VueJS (preferred) / React / Angular or similar client side framework.
  • Knows CSS well
  • HTML
  • Typescript (preferred) / JavaScript
  • (Has some experience with UI Design)

DUTIES:

  • Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with agile/DevOps approach to systems development
  • Produce technical specifications documents and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries
  • Provide technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology team members
  • Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities

