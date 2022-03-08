REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science
Skills:
- Android – Kotlin (preferred)/Java
- iOS – Swift
- VueJS (preferred) / React / Angular or similar client side framework.
- Knows CSS well
- HTML
- Typescript (preferred) / JavaScript
- (Has some experience with UI Design)
DUTIES:
- Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with agile/DevOps approach to systems development
- Produce technical specifications documents and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries
- Provide technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology team members
- Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities