Exchange Control Officer

Salary: R 400 000 – R 450 000 Per Anum

Job Description

To provide with all its Exchange Control requirements, to ensure the efficient provision of the

Bank’s Exchange Control compliance services to the Bank’s clients. To support the Customers, Branch network and the Bank with all their exchange control requirements and to be the Exchange Control contact point with the Assist in adhoc Compliance Department requirements

Minimum Requirements:

? Tertiary degree or studying towards/ almost completed

Work Experience:

? Minimum 10 years banking experience with at least 5 years Exchange Control

knowledge

Skills:

FAIS (Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services) compliant

Must have :

? Deciding and initiating action

? Relating and networking

? Presenting and communicating information

? Analyzing

? Learning and researching

? Planning and organizing

? Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

? Coping with pressure and setbacks

? Providing guidance to senior management and staff on Excon issues

? Achieving personal work goals and objectives

? Investigations

? Document control and administration

? Back up on regulatory reporting to the Senior Manager: Finsurv

? Good communication skills both verbal and written

? Lateral thinker

? Ability to self-manage

Desired Skills:

FAIS

Exchange control knowledge

Banking experience

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

