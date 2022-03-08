Integration Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Integration Test Analyst Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Integration Test Analyst Professionals with 5 -8 years of solid experience in Integration Test Execution and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration, and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as coordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) execution and sign-off.

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.

Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by the development of accurate test cases.

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.

Executing test scripts and analysing test results.

Operating in DevSecOps environment.

Working across multiple applications and networks.

Develop and execute Test Automation through LoadRunner.

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.

Run automated testing scripts.

Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements.

Define regression packs based on critical business processes.

Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal).

Experience & Qualification:

5 to 8 years experience in Integration Test Execution.

3 to 6 years experience in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution, and sign-off.

Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools.

Limited knowledge of software development

Extensive experience in Integration Testing.

API Testing

Web services Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

Experience in ISO Testing

Agile Testing

Experience in Automating API services

Learn more/Apply for this position