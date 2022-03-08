Intermediate Business Analyst

With the BA,specifically looking for candidates that have a a BEng or BSc degree, and we

only want to consider candidates from the big institutions (UP, UCT, Wits, US, NWU) etc.

INTERMEDIATE BUSINESS ANALYST – The position is based in Centurion.

Salary: R 40 000 Per Month

Our Client is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to help drive the implementation of

projects across our organization. The ideal candidate for this role should have strong technical and analytical capabilities as well as project management and/or software development experience. In addition, the successful candidate should have business acumen, good stakeholder management skills and the ability to clearly communicate and present information.

REQUIREMENTS

? Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or IT-related field

? Minimum 5+ years’ relevant experience

? Further studies/proven experience in project management would be beneficial

? Exposure to supply chain or warehousing operations would be beneficial, but is not

required

? Advanced computer literacy (MS Office (especially Excel), SQL, data manipulation skills)

? Experience in operational software would be beneficial, but is not required

? Must be fluent in English

? Excellent organisational skills

? A critical thinker with strong business judgement.

? Strong problem-solving capabilities

? Good communicator

DUTIES

? Define and scope projects.

? Work closely with the business to identify key areas for improvement, prioritise needs,

development of strategies to pursue them, development of actionable solutions.

? Facilitate workshops to define business requirements.

? Prepare detailed specifications including requirement and functional specifications and

business cases.

? Process design, mapping and re-engineering.

? Project/solution implementation.

? Manage process change within the business.

? Manage projects independently and liaise with senior stakeholders.

? Perform system and user testing.

? Risk management.

? Stakeholder management.

Preference will be given to EE candidates that meet the requirements.

